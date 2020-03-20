With more than 200 cases of COVID-19 and 3 deaths, Tony Evers says worst is yet to come for Wisconsin

The statewide shutdown has already resulted in skyrocketing joblessness across Wisconsin.

Preliminary numbers from the Department of Workforce Development show that, as of Thursday, more than 45,000 initial unemployment claims had been made this week. There were about 4,200 initial claims made in the same span last week.

On Friday, DWD said Fitchburg-based Sub-Zero Group announced it planned to lay off more than 1,000 employees following decreased demand for the company's home appliances as COVID-19 continues to spread.

The company, which manufactures appliances such as refrigerators and stoves under the Sub-Zero and Wolf Appliances brands, will cease operations for production at 6061 Basswood Drive and 2866 Bud's Drive in Fitchburg.

"These 2020 business circumstances were not foreseeable, but we must react in a way that is designed to balance our duty to protect the health of our workforce as much as possible, minimize the spread of COVID-19 across our communities, and respond to the reality that demand for production has gone down and is forecast to remain down," the company said.

The 1,043 employees will be laid off beginning Sunday. Production will be stopped until at least April 13, and Sub-Zero said it expects most employees — many of whom work is assembly and fabrication — will be recalled to work when the facilities reopen.

