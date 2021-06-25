With month left in eviction moratorium, millions still available for back rent

The group Urban Triage called the city's decision a case of "anti-Blackness" and "white supremacy in action." It was later tapped to oversee the distribution of about $470,000 of the $1.25 million by five groups.

O'Keefe said TRC was chosen because of its decades of experience in tenant-landlord relations and because it had administered last year's county rental assistance program. He said the federal government also wanted to avoid duplicating benefits so it made sense to use one contractor.

It's unclear what effect the community groups have had on applications to Dane CORE. Most of the groups did not respond to questions from the Wisconsin State Journal about how much of the money has been spent and on what.

O'Keefe said discussions around the use of the $1.25 million were "sensitive" and that, given the opposition to TRC's choice, there was "resistance to the notion that the community partners would then be asked to ‘do the TRC’s job.'"

"Yes, funds were intended, in part, to be used to help connect renter households to the Dane CORE program, even including assisting with preparing applications," he said in an email. "But that isn’t the totality of their work. They also provide housing counseling and related services, e.g., helping renters navigate landlord/tenant relationships."