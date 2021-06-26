With month left in eviction moratorium, millions still available for back rent in Dane County

Marissa Brown said it’s been an accumulation of hardships — some pandemic-related, some not — that’s left her needing help with rent: a reduction in work hours, the high cost of day care for her 2-year-old daughter, and the shutdown of a day care center her daughter had been attending.

The 22-year-old single mother said she learned of Madison and Dane County’s federally funded rental assistance program, Dane CORE, from her landlord. She applied and it covered eight months of overdue rent at the Fitchburg apartment where she’s lived for two years.

The money was a lifesaver, she said. But it did take a “minute” for it to come through.

“I can understand why because it was a lot of people trying to get the rental assistance,” she said. “But I want to say it took about three or four months.”

As of Monday, only about $5.5 million of $15 million in local COVID-19-related rental assistance has been distributed to 3,821 county households since mid-February. An additional 8,167 applications were incomplete or awaiting a final OK from Madison’s Tenant Resource Center, or TRC, which is administering program.