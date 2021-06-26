With month left in eviction moratorium, millions still available for back rent in Dane County

Marissa Brown said it’s been an accumulation of hardships — some pandemic-related, some not — that’s left her needing help with rent: a reduction in work hours, the high cost of day care for her 2-year-old daughter, and the shutdown of a day care center her daughter had been attending.
The 22-year-old single mother said she learned of Madison and Dane County’s federally funded rental assistance program, Dane CORE, from her landlord. She applied and it covered eight months of overdue rent at the Fitchburg apartment where she’s lived for two years.
The money was a lifesaver, she said. But it did take a “minute” for it to come through.
“I can understand why because it was a lot of people trying to get the rental assistance,” she said. “But I want to say it took about three or four months.”
As of Monday, only about $5.5 million of $15 million in local COVID-19-related rental assistance has been distributed to 3,821 county households since mid-February. An additional 8,167 applications were incomplete or awaiting a final OK from Madison’s Tenant Resource Center, or TRC, which is administering program.
Local government and nonprofit leaders disagree on why that is. But it’s clear that Dane CORE, for Coronavirus Rental Assistance, set tighter limits on use of the money, at least initially, and has seen a lower rate of use than some other rental-relief programs elsewhere in the state, all of which fall under the umbrella of the federally funded Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance program, or WERA.
With the extension Thursday of a federal eviction moratorium, eligible renters now have 31 more days to tap federal relief to avoid being evicted for failing to pay rent. TRC will continue to spend down its allocation until it’s gone, executive director Robin Sereno said.
There’s also more help to come. The state still has more than $285 million in federal relief money from the December stimulus bill earmarked for future rental assistance programs, some of which could be diverted to Madison and Dane County. Then there’s $306 million in emergency rental assistance for Wisconsin in the American Rescue Plan signed by President Joe Biden in March, according to the U.S. Treasury, about $13 million of which is set aside for Madison and Dane County.
Regional, state programs
There’s little reliable information on how many households in Dane County or the rest of the state need help paying rent.
Survey data from the National Equity Atlas — a project of the University of Southern California and the advocacy and research group PolicyLink — estimated that as of mid-May, more than 7,200 households in Dane County and 60,000 in Wisconsin were behind on rent.
In January the city, based on information from UW-Madison urban planning professor Kurt Paulsen, estimated that more than $40 million in rent was overdue in the county.
The city of Madison and Dane County are two of six “entitlement” areas allowed to run their own versions of WERA, although Dane CORE operates as a single unit for both.
The others are in Brown and Waukesha counties, the city of Milwaukee and the portion of Milwaukee County outside the city of Milwaukee. The Madison-based Wisconsin Community Action Program Association, or WISCAP, oversees programs administered by 14 nonprofits around the rest of the state.
WISCAP housing program manager Andy Heidt said that as of Wednesday, the statewide programs had gotten about $35.2 million to more than 10,000 households.
Milwaukee-based Community Advocates, which runs WERA programs in Waukesha County and the non-city portions of Milwaukee County, reported that as of June 18, $6.7 million had been spent in the Milwaukee County program but only about $650,000 in Waukesha. Milwaukee County’s population outside of the the city is about 356,000. Waukesha’s is about 404,000.
Brown County’s program has spent about $3.4 million as of Tuesday in an area with a population of about 265,000, according to program administrator NEWCAP. The city of Milwaukee program, run by the Social Development Commission, had spent $2.8 million as of Tuesday, but only started its program in early May.
Officials for Madison and Dane County, which has a population of about 547,000, blame their program’s somewhat lower disbursement rates on changing federal guidelines that initially required more documentation and other administrative work than were required under last year’s CARES Act-related rental-assistance program.
“The dollars are much more difficult to administer,” Madison community development director Jim O’Keefe said. “That has been a big, big part of what’s happened here.”
Others reject that view.
Joel Brennan, secretary of the state Department of Administration, said the federal requirements for the WERA money have been “very similar” to those in the program last year. Heidt called the current program “one of the easiest public benefit systems.”
The Madison-Dane County program was also set up to provide fewer benefits to a smaller slice of renters. Unlike other WERA programs, it doesn’t provide help with utilities or three months’ worth of future rent on top of up to 12 months’ in rent arrears. It also was initially only open to those making 50% of the average median income, while other programs started with that limit at 80%.
O’Keefe said local government initially put more limits on the money because officials believed the need was great and they wanted to target the money to the neediest.
Marketing and outreach
Community Advocates housing strategy director Deb Heffner said that one of the reasons the Waukesha County program hasn’t distributed much money is that it only began in April. But she said the other was a lack of awareness about the program.
TRC’s leader blamed a lack of marketing and outreach — something it says it wasn’t asked to do under its contract — for why it hasn’t been able to distribute more money through the Madison-Dane County program.
“They didn’t really dedicate any budget to really market and communicate this,” Sereno said. “You would think you would coordinate a whole effort. ... That, for whatever reason, hasn’t been a priority for our community.”
The Madison City Council in January voted to provide $1.25 million in local and federal funds to 11 mostly Latino- and African American-focused community groups “to assist eligible households secure rental assistance and to provide services and activities designed to help reduce the incidence of eviction and promote housing stability in the rental market.”
The decision came after an outcry on social media and before the City Council from activists about the city’s decision to tap TRC to run Dane CORE without giving minority-led organizations — many of which argued they were more familiar with the communities most in need rental assistance — a chance to bid for the contract.
The group Urban Triage called the city’s decision a case of “anti-Blackness” and “white supremacy in action.” It was later tapped to oversee the distribution of about $470,000 of the $1.25 million by five groups.
O’Keefe said TRC was chosen because of its decades of experience in tenant-landlord relations and because it had administered last year’s county rental assistance program. He said the federal government also wanted to avoid duplicating benefits so it made sense to use one contractor.
It’s unclear what effect the community groups have had on applications to Dane CORE. Most of the groups did not respond to questions from the Wisconsin State Journal about how much of the money has been spent and on what.
O’Keefe said discussions around the use of the $1.25 million were “sensitive” and that, given the opposition to TRC’s choice, there was “resistance to the notion that the community partners would then be asked to ‘do the TRC’s job.’”
“Yes, funds were intended, in part, to be used to help connect renter households to the Dane CORE program, even including assisting with preparing applications,” he said in an email. “But that isn’t the totality of their work. They also provide housing counseling and related services, e.g., helping renters navigate landlord/tenant relationships.”
Sheray Wallace of the Meadowood Health Partnership said her group only received about $38,000 in late May. She said she’s also opted out of working directly with Dane CORE and Urban Triage, and is instead working with the city to tap city funds for rental assistance.
She had a table set up at Meadowood Park on Madison’s Southwest Side on Monday to speak with the public and take applications for rental assistance, and at the start of the day had a caseload of about two dozen people seeking help.
Evictions continued
The current eviction moratorium does not mean evictions have ended. Federal and state orders over the course of the pandemic only prevented landlords from petitioning the courts for eviction for failing to pay rent, and in some cases, only for properties getting some kind of federal assistance, according to Dane County Circuit Clerk Carlo Esqueda. Landlords were never barred from petitioning to evict tenants engaged in criminal activity or damaging property.
As such, there were still 1,147 eviction filings in Dane County in 2020, compared to 2,198 in 2019 and 2,041 in 2018. As of June 16, there had been 387 this year. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office acted to enforce court-ordered evictions 556 times in 2018, 597 times in 2019 and 264 times last year. So far this year through May, it’s acted in 99 cases.
The most recent moratorium was issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sept 4 and had already been extended three times, most recently until June 30. The CDC said the extension Thursday until July 31 will be the moratorium’s last.
Your letters to the Wisconsin State Journal: Joe Biden's gift needed to move forward
Biden's gift needed to move forward -- Frederick W. Nagle
Former Vice President Joe Biden has been criticized for being cozy with segregationists in the past. The criticism is unfair. His ability to deal with ornery people is a rare and needed gift.
The last thing we need is a Democratic president who is the ideological mirror image of Donald Trump. If the next president sprays invective and vituperation at conservatives, as President Trump does toward liberals, we shall have gained nothing.
As even Richard Nixon pointed out, a political opponent is not necessarily an enemy, and a political ally is not necessarily a friend. The Union troops at Appomattox who shared their rations with Confederate soldiers were not condoning secession or slavery, but in their untutored simplicity they understood they had to begin rebuilding a nation.
It is not a moral defect that Biden never walked a mile in Kamala Harris' shoes, nor she in his. They are both simply products of different origins.
Frederick W. Nagle, Madison
Senior citizen eviction was inhumane -- John Finkler
Anyone who may still wonder what is wrong with health care in our country, should check out an example right here in Middleton: the Heritage Senior Living facility.
Thanks to the State Journal for Tuesday's story "Medicaid resident evicted" which put the media spotlight on Heritage Senior Living for its shabby and careless treatment of 87-year-old Jenny Pols.
As the article notes, Heritage was more than happy to take what was left of Pols' savings, $30,000, for her care there. Once that money was gone and Pols had to depend on Medicaid to pay her bills, Heritage had a simple message for her: Goodbye.
That came after a Heritage administrator previously told Pols not to worry when her money was gone. A handshake agreement was all Pols needed, or so she thought. Pols had nothing in writing. That aside, Heritage still had no sense of decency to do the humane thing and didn't seem worried about how the entire episode might affect Pols.
Profit first. Patients -- a very distant second. Pols deserved better. Much better.
John Finkler, Middleton
GOP won't give up drawing maps -- Dave Evans
The U.S. Supreme Court recently decided, by a 5-4 conservative majority, that partisan gerrymandering may remain.
Partisan gerrymandering schemes slice, dice, crack and pack legislative districts in the states to put a majority of the ruling party’s voters in as many different districts as possible. At the same time, they pack opposing voters into a few districts so the minority party is unlikely to win any new seats.
Partisan gerrymandering is surgically precise and will become stronger. In Wisconsin, partisan gerrymandering gives the Republicans an insurmountable advantage in the Assembly. The Democratic vote is concentrated in a few counties, so they already had a built-in disadvantage before the last round on redistricting in 2011. In 2018, Democrats received 53% of votes in the Assembly but only 36% of the Assembly seats.
Statewide races such as governor, attorney general and U.S. Senate seats cannot be gerrymandered to Republican advantage so Wisconsin has a Democratic governor and attorney general.
The Supreme Court’s decision was that the state Legislatures may redraw the maps to be fair if they wish. The Republicans are not going to do that. The Court’s argument is circular and blatantly partisan.
Our democracy is being broken one piece at a time.
Dave Evans, Middleton
State can solve redistricting-- David Certa
The recent Supreme Court decision to place redistricting in the hands of the state should be welcomed by all citizens of Wisconsin.
We should hold ourselves responsible for what goes on in Wisconsin rather than depend on Washington for our decision making. With a population of 5.8 million, world class universities and colleges and legislators who want nothing more than to serve their constituents, we can solve our own problems.
I have spent time getting to know our legislators and their staff. Without exception I have found them to be welcoming and willing to engage in a wide range of topics. I encourage you to get to know them, too. Meet them in Madison, or at a local listening session. Prepare your best elevator speech about “what keeps me up at night.” I guarantee they want to know.
I recently met with Rep. Don Vruwink, D-Milton, about a convention of states to propose amendments to the Constitution, but quickly we turned to redistricting. I was immediately impressed with him. In fact, after this recent Supreme Court decision, his 2017 legislation to reform redistricting should be revisited.
It is vitally important for the citizens of this great state to feel they are well and truly represented without interference from Washington.
David Certa, Shullsburg