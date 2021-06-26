 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
With month left in eviction moratorium, millions still available for back rent in Dane County
0 Comments
alert featured
HOUSING

With month left in eviction moratorium, millions still available for back rent in Dane County

  • 0
evictions moratorium 2

Marissa Brown, 22, of Fitchburg, left, fills out paperwork with Sheray Wallace of the Meadowood Health Partnership at Meadowood Park in Madison on Monday. Wallace's group is among several locally and statewide that are working to help tenants tap millions in federal dollars for unpaid rent. A federal eviction moratorium aimed at alleviating some of the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic was extended Thursday until July 31, after which landlords would again be able to evict tenants for not paying rent.

 KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL

Marissa Brown said it’s been an accumulation of hardships — some pandemic-related, some not — that’s left her needing help with rent: a reduction in work hours, the high cost of day care for her 2-year-old daughter, and the shutdown of a day care center her daughter had been attending.

"Take advantage of this public funding while it's available because it is going to go fast and there's a long line for it," said Colleen Foley, executive director of the Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee.

The 22-year-old single mother said she learned of Madison and Dane County’s federally funded rental assistance program, Dane CORE, from her landlord. She applied and it covered eight months of overdue rent at the Fitchburg apartment where she’s lived for two years.

The money was a lifesaver, she said. But it did take a “minute” for it to come through.

“I can understand why because it was a lot of people trying to get the rental assistance,” she said. “But I want to say it took about three or four months.”

As of Monday, only about $5.5 million of $15 million in local COVID-19-related rental assistance has been distributed to 3,821 county households since mid-February. An additional 8,167 applications were incomplete or awaiting a final OK from Madison’s Tenant Resource Center, or TRC, which is administering program.

Local government and nonprofit leaders disagree on why that is. But it’s clear that Dane CORE, for Coronavirus Rental Assistance, set tighter limits on use of the money, at least initially, and has seen a lower rate of use than some other rental-relief programs elsewhere in the state, all of which fall under the umbrella of the federally funded Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance program, or WERA.

With the extension Thursday of a federal eviction moratorium, eligible renters now have 31 more days to tap federal relief to avoid being evicted for failing to pay rent. TRC will continue to spend down its allocation until it’s gone, executive director Robin Sereno said.

There’s also more help to come. The state still has more than $285 million in federal relief money from the December stimulus bill earmarked for future rental assistance programs, some of which could be diverted to Madison and Dane County. Then there’s $306 million in emergency rental assistance for Wisconsin in the American Rescue Plan signed by President Joe Biden in March, according to the U.S. Treasury, about $13 million of which is set aside for Madison and Dane County.

Regional, state programs

There’s little reliable information on how many households in Dane County or the rest of the state need help paying rent.

Survey data from the National Equity Atlas — a project of the University of Southern California and the advocacy and research group PolicyLink — estimated that as of mid-May, more than 7,200 households in Dane County and 60,000 in Wisconsin were behind on rent.

In January the city, based on information from UW-Madison urban planning professor Kurt Paulsen, estimated that more than $40 million in rent was overdue in the county.

The city of Madison and Dane County are two of six “entitlement” areas allowed to run their own versions of WERA, although Dane CORE operates as a single unit for both.

The others are in Brown and Waukesha counties, the city of Milwaukee and the portion of Milwaukee County outside the city of Milwaukee. The Madison-based Wisconsin Community Action Program Association, or WISCAP, oversees programs administered by 14 nonprofits around the rest of the state.

WISCAP housing program manager Andy Heidt said that as of Wednesday, the statewide programs had gotten about $35.2 million to more than 10,000 households.

evictions moratorium 1

Samantha Hannon, holding daughter Destiny Howard, applies for rental help from the Meadowood Health Partnership.

Milwaukee-based Community Advocates, which runs WERA programs in Waukesha County and the non-city portions of Milwaukee County, reported that as of June 18, $6.7 million had been spent in the Milwaukee County program but only about $650,000 in Waukesha. Milwaukee County’s population outside of the the city is about 356,000. Waukesha’s is about 404,000.

Brown County’s program has spent about $3.4 million as of Tuesday in an area with a population of about 265,000, according to program administrator NEWCAP. The city of Milwaukee program, run by the Social Development Commission, had spent $2.8 million as of Tuesday, but only started its program in early May.

Officials for Madison and Dane County, which has a population of about 547,000, blame their program’s somewhat lower disbursement rates on changing federal guidelines that initially required more documentation and other administrative work than were required under last year’s CARES Act-related rental-assistance program.

“The dollars are much more difficult to administer,” Madison community development director Jim O’Keefe said. “That has been a big, big part of what’s happened here.”

Others reject that view.

Joel Brennan, secretary of the state Department of Administration, said the federal requirements for the WERA money have been “very similar” to those in the program last year. Heidt called the current program “one of the easiest public benefit systems.”

The Madison-Dane County program was also set up to provide fewer benefits to a smaller slice of renters. Unlike other WERA programs, it doesn’t provide help with utilities or three months’ worth of future rent on top of up to 12 months’ in rent arrears. It also was initially only open to those making 50% of the average median income, while other programs started with that limit at 80%.

O’Keefe said local government initially put more limits on the money because officials believed the need was great and they wanted to target the money to the neediest.

Marketing and outreach

Community Advocates housing strategy director Deb Heffner said that one of the reasons the Waukesha County program hasn’t distributed much money is that it only began in April. But she said the other was a lack of awareness about the program.

TRC’s leader blamed a lack of marketing and outreach — something it says it wasn’t asked to do under its contract — for why it hasn’t been able to distribute more money through the Madison-Dane County program.

“They didn’t really dedicate any budget to really market and communicate this,” Sereno said. “You would think you would coordinate a whole effort. ... That, for whatever reason, hasn’t been a priority for our community.”

The Madison City Council in January voted to provide $1.25 million in local and federal funds to 11 mostly Latino- and African American-focused community groups “to assist eligible households secure rental assistance and to provide services and activities designed to help reduce the incidence of eviction and promote housing stability in the rental market.”

The decision came after an outcry on social media and before the City Council from activists about the city’s decision to tap TRC to run Dane CORE without giving minority-led organizations — many of which argued they were more familiar with the communities most in need rental assistance — a chance to bid for the contract.

The group Urban Triage called the city’s decision a case of “anti-Blackness” and “white supremacy in action.” It was later tapped to oversee the distribution of about $470,000 of the $1.25 million by five groups.

O’Keefe said TRC was chosen because of its decades of experience in tenant-landlord relations and because it had administered last year’s county rental assistance program. He said the federal government also wanted to avoid duplicating benefits so it made sense to use one contractor.

It’s unclear what effect the community groups have had on applications to Dane CORE. Most of the groups did not respond to questions from the Wisconsin State Journal about how much of the money has been spent and on what.

O’Keefe said discussions around the use of the $1.25 million were “sensitive” and that, given the opposition to TRC’s choice, there was “resistance to the notion that the community partners would then be asked to ‘do the TRC’s job.’”

“Yes, funds were intended, in part, to be used to help connect renter households to the Dane CORE program, even including assisting with preparing applications,” he said in an email. “But that isn’t the totality of their work. They also provide housing counseling and related services, e.g., helping renters navigate landlord/tenant relationships.”

Sheray Wallace of the Meadowood Health Partnership said her group only received about $38,000 in late May. She said she’s also opted out of working directly with Dane CORE and Urban Triage, and is instead working with the city to tap city funds for rental assistance.

She had a table set up at Meadowood Park on Madison’s Southwest Side on Monday to speak with the public and take applications for rental assistance, and at the start of the day had a caseload of about two dozen people seeking help.

Evictions continued

The current eviction moratorium does not mean evictions have ended. Federal and state orders over the course of the pandemic only prevented landlords from petitioning the courts for eviction for failing to pay rent, and in some cases, only for properties getting some kind of federal assistance, according to Dane County Circuit Clerk Carlo Esqueda. Landlords were never barred from petitioning to evict tenants engaged in criminal activity or damaging property.

As such, there were still 1,147 eviction filings in Dane County in 2020, compared to 2,198 in 2019 and 2,041 in 2018. As of June 16, there had been 387 this year. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office acted to enforce court-ordered evictions 556 times in 2018, 597 times in 2019 and 264 times last year. So far this year through May, it’s acted in 99 cases.

The most recent moratorium was issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sept 4 and had already been extended three times, most recently until June 30. The CDC said the extension Thursday until July 31 will be the moratorium’s last.

If you need help

Madison and Dane County's rental-assistance program is run by the Tenant Resource Center. To apply online, go to core.tenantresourcecenter.org/apply.

Rental-assistance programs outside Dane County can be found at madison.shortcm.li/rent.

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics