With little time left, neighbors hope to save historic Madison bar with mobster ties

The city’s Landmarks Commission said the Wonder Bar has historical value to the city as a rare remaining example of a Prohibition-era roadhouse.

“This is really gritty,” said city preservation planner Heather Bailey. “It’s about organized crime operating at the edge of the city.

“I think that it would be a loss to the city’s history for this structure to be demolished,” she said. “Often our landmarks are about celebratory history, and this place tells a more difficult story about what happened at the edges of the city during Prohibition. These places help us tell a more complete story.”

Prohibition era's gritty history woven into Madison's Wonder Bar The warring gangs of Al Capone and Roger Touhy established roadhouses, including the Wonder Bar, on the outskirts of cities and along highways in rural areas for the illegal distribution of liquor.

Online petition

Neighbors who hope for more time to find a new home for the Wonder Bar have started an online petition expressing opposition to demolition and asking that serious consideration be given to the historic value of the building and an alternative to its destruction be sought. If a new location can be found, the group may launch a fundraising effort to support the move.