With lawsuit looming, Gov. Tony Evers and legislative leaders reopen dialogue on COVID-19 response

However, Bewley said there are concerns that regions with different rules or requirements could create division between businesses and communities. Bewley added that Republican leaders on the call did not present a formal plan on reopening the economy.

"I don’t think that we added any more common items to the list, except that we know that everyone wants the state to be healthy and everyone wants our economy to be strong, and by that I mean opening up the businesses in the state," Bewley said. "Beyond that, we were unable to find that next thing to move on, but I think that it’s possible to find that."

GOP leaders have not unveiled a formal plan, but several have expressed support for a proposal by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, which would effectively reopen all businesses in the state — with varying regulations based on risk.

On Monday, Evers said the WMC plan has "good pieces" but he added it lacks metrics for determining when it's safe to take next steps.

Lawmakers did not indicate if or when they plan to meet again, but Bewley said the next big indicator regarding the state's direction will likely be a ruling on the lawsuit before the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Tuesday.