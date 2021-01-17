With law enforcement poised for weekend violence, Wisconsin Capitol stands quiet

After days of preparing for potential violence, the Wisconsin state Capitol was quiet on Sunday as law enforcement officials stood guard over the grounds and journalists, pedestrians and joggers roamed the Square.
Starting with boarding up the the Capitol's first floor windows early last week, additional security features were added to the building throughout the week, including concrete barricades at four main entrances.
Those measures were enhanced heading into Sunday by the presence of Humvees and other armored vehicles parked at those entryways, while officers dotted the area.
Earlier in the day, groups of a few dozen Wisconsin National Guard troops were seen filing into the Capitol via the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard entrance, as unmarked law enforcement vehicles and police cars surrounded the square and patrolled downtown streets.
Pedestrians took photos of one another in front of the Humvees, others walked their dogs on the Capitol grounds and runners did laps around the building as reporters milled about, rewriting the planned story of the day as they observed the peaceful scene.
Several of the area's popular restaurants, typically open for brunch on weekend mornings, closed in anticipation of unrest this weekend.
Throughout it all, no backers of President Donald Trump, expected to arrive in the early afternoon, gathered at the statehouse. Meanwhile, a mutual aid event scheduled for the Square on Sunday was moved to Monday at McPike Park. That event is being held in the name of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot seven times by a Kenosha police officer last summer.
Heading into the week, Capitol Police have not yet advised the Legislature to avoid in-person hearings or sessions, according to a Friday notice from Chief David Erwin to lawmakers that was shared with the Cap Times. The communication further noted law enforcement would "have an increased presence in the capitol during legislative business the week of the 18th."
Though it said Capitol Police is currently "not aware of specific threats to lawmakers," it warned the situation was evolving "and there continues to be active social media commentary regarding the threat of ongoing unrest."
In an incident police said is unrelated to political tensions, a Madison man was arrested Saturday night for driving while intoxicated after he drove his vehicle up stairs and on sidewalks on Capitol grounds.