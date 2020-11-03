With just hours left until polls close, Wisconsin anxiously waits for presidential election outcome

Following a turbulent year featuring an ongoing pandemic, unstable economy and unrelenting partisan divide, Wisconsinites are anxiously waiting to see whether the state will help deliver another victory for Republican President Donald Trump or set the country on a different path with Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

All eyes have been on Wisconsin since the state shocked the world in 2016 by delivering its 10 electoral votes for Trump, the first time since 1988 the state has delivered a victory for a Republican presidential candidate.

Since the 2016 Wisconsin upset, political pundits have long expected the 2020 presidential election to be decided by a razor-thin margin. Trump won the state by fewer than 23,000 votes four years ago, but faces another uphill climb to winning the state and nation again.

Tonight, it may take longer to see which way the state ends up voting. With the surge in votes cast absentee, which take longer to count, election officials are warning it may not be until the early morning hours or later on Wednesday to see the unofficial result.

Election officials are also reminding voters that the results tonight and tomorrow are, and have always been, unofficial. Wisconsin's vote totals will need to be verified by municipal, county and state officials over the coming weeks to be valid.