With just hours left until polls close, Wisconsin anxiously waits for presidential election outcome

Following a turbulent year featuring an ongoing pandemic, unstable economy and unrelenting partisan divide, Wisconsinites are anxiously waiting to see whether the state will help deliver another victory for Republican President Donald Trump or set the country on a different path with Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
All eyes have been on Wisconsin since the state shocked the world in 2016 by delivering its 10 electoral votes for Trump, the first time since 1988 the state has delivered a victory for a Republican presidential candidate.
Since the 2016 Wisconsin upset, political pundits have long expected the 2020 presidential election to be decided by a razor-thin margin. Trump won the state by fewer than 23,000 votes four years ago, but faces another uphill climb to winning the state and nation again.
Tonight, it may take longer to see which way the state ends up voting. With the surge in votes cast absentee, which take longer to count, election officials are warning it may not be until the early morning hours or later on Wednesday to see the unofficial result.
Election officials are also reminding voters that the results tonight and tomorrow are, and have always been, unofficial. Wisconsin's vote totals will need to be verified by municipal, county and state officials over the coming weeks to be valid.
In the past year, the state of the nation has taken a drastic turn as the country has battled multiple crises: the most series health crisis in a century, a resulting economic downturn rivaling the Great Depression and civil unrest that swept across the country over police killings of African-Americans. Those challenges have proved to be a setback for Trump in his re-election bid, as polls have shown a consistent lead for Biden in Wisconsin and the nation.
The last Marquette Law School poll showed Biden ahead of Trump 48% to 43%, among likely voters.
The crises the country faces have also gone on to show in even sharper relief the stark partisan divide in Wisconsin and U.S. as Republicans and Democrats have demonstrated vastly different approaches to handling the COVID-19 pandemic and the economy, civil unrest and police violence.
In many ways, however, this presidential election is a referendum on Trump.
Trump has defended his leadership of the country over the past four years, touting a platform of law and order while resisting economic shutdowns to manage a pandemic that has so far killed more than 232,000 Americans. Republicans have also lamented what they view as a Democratic Party that has lurched too far leftward.
Democrats have blasted Trump for his handling of the pandemic and criticized him as someone who is not fit for the presidency. They've portrayed Biden as someone with superior character and leadership to guide the U.S. through some of the most challenging times in recent memory.
In Wisconsin, both parties face challenges to achieving victory. Trump, who won Wisconsin with the support of the Milwaukee suburbs, faces potentially declining support among suburban women, along with an expected surge in turnout among Democrats this year.
And despite the fact that Biden has enjoyed consistent polling leads in Wisconsin, he faces challenges with union voters, as well as the threat of high election-day turnout among Wisconsin Republicans. Republicans, despite being outspent by Democrats, point to what they see as a stronger voter turnout effort that Democrats, who have largely avoided turning out voters in-person.
The presidential race in Wisconsin over the past several months has remained quite stable, especially given the turbulent nature of events over the past year.
Waiting for results
The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically changed how many Wisconsinites are voting this year. As of Tuesday morning, the Wisconsin Elections Commission recorded nearly 2 million absentee ballots that have been returned.
Absentee ballots take longer to count, meaning unofficial results may arrive later than usual for a presidential election: in the early morning on Wednesday or later.
