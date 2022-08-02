With jail $10 million over budget, Dane County Board's Black Caucus unveils new plan

The Dane County Board's Black Caucus has announced their plan to fix a funding gap for the county's long-stalled jail consolidation project, calling for a smaller facility with fewer beds and other reforms to address the jail's extreme racial disparities.

The latest plan for the jail would build a five-story building with 725 beds and cut proposed acute medical housing on the fourth-floor of the tower to free up bed space for the general population, according to the resolution.

Inmates with severe medical needs could be better accommodated by local hospitals than a future clinic in the jail, according to the resolution. The jail would still have medical and mental health beds.

"A smaller facility would bring the project back on budget and cost less to operate once opened," supervisors said in a statement. "Data indicate that if disparities are reduced, a smaller jail will meet the county's needs for years to come."

The latest plan for the biggest project in the county's history comes as Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett announced on Tuesday that he will close part of the jail facility at the City-County Building and transfer inmates to other counties, citing staffing shortages. Long described as inhumane, the closure of the City-County building facility has been a main goal of the jail consolidation project.

Currently, the board has appropriated $166 million to consolidate its existing jail facilities in a six-story tower with 825 beds. Supervisors signed off on that plan in March as a compromise since the original scope of the jail, a seven-story tower with 922 beds, had grown $24 million over budget at that time.

But even the compromise plan is now about $10 million over budget, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced in June.

The cutting of another floor prevents the need for more funding or putting a $10 million referendum to voters on November's ballot, which Parisi wants, according to the plan unveiled on Tuesday.

To further combat racial disparities in the jail, the new plan "urges" the Dane County legal system to start an 18-month weekend court pilot program and review how cash bail is used. The resolution further urges the Sheriff to limit the number of federal prisoners to 10% of the jail's population and wants law enforcement throughout the county to not arrest individuals who report crimes if they are wanted on a warrant for a non-violent crime.

"Arguments that we need a larger facility implicitly assume that we will not address the severe racial disparities that exist in our criminal justice system today," Sup. Dana Pellebon, 33rd District, said in the statement.

As of Tuesday morning, 53% of the jail's population was Black, according to data from the Sheriff's Office. Dane County is about 6% Black, according to the U.S. Census.

In their resolution, supervisors noted that studies have shown that high incarceration rates for Black people in Dane County is a key driver of the jail's population.

"Addressing these disparities will mean a better, more just Dane County," the resolution states.

The supervisors who have been drafting the new plan for the jail include: Pellebon, Sups. Anthony Gray, 14th District; April Kiegya, 15th District; and Jacob Wright, 17th District. In tandem with Tuesday's announcement, the Black Caucus has launched a website to promote its new vision for the jail.

Last month, Gray successfully got the board to postpone a contract change that would have directed the project's architect to start designing the version of the jail passed in March so that supervisors could consider the Black Caucus' proposal.

This story will be updated.