With indoor sports complex study, Dane County eyes becoming sports destination

The Dane County Board will vote Thursday night to explore what it would take to build an indoor sports facility that could attract national tournaments and give local businesses a boost.

The $15,000 feasibility study will look at what businesses and infrastructure are in place to accommodate such a facility, or if something like a baseball complex or smaller, multi-use facility could be a better fit. Officials don't yet know a list of possible sites for the facility.

"We’ve seen some similar types of development in other parts of the state," said Board Chair Patrick Miles. "With the strong economy here, I hope it could support something like this and have more events and with it more economic activity."

With an interesting mix of sports in Dane County, from disk golf, tug of war, bowling and baseball, an indoor sports complex could host weeklong tournaments and put the dollars of athletes and their families into hotels, restaurants and retail, said Rob Gard, a spokesperson for Destination Madison.

The Madison Area Sports Commission, which was founded by Destination Madison, will commission the study and put out requests for proposals later this month.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Dane County had hosted events like boxing tournaments, speedskating, regional rugby tournaments and the North American unicycle championship. In 2019, sports attracted to Dane County by the area sports commission raked in about $27 million in spending, Gard said.

"They'll generate thousands of dollars of the course of a weekend, sometimes more," Gard said. "If you add that up and you bring fifty of those events a year, you start to add up a real economic impact."

While Dane County already has pickle ball courts and ice arenas, it lacks facilities like sports complexes found as close as the Wisconsin Dells.

"The end goal is we know we need more facilities and better facilities to remain competitive in this state," Gard said.

County Board staff could not immediately say if the county would operate the facility or if the study will look at who should run the facility.

