With 2020 in sight, dark-money sites look to distribute their versions of the news

While it could take time, he recommends consumers "find out the source of your news." Look at a site's "about" section and try to figure out who's running it and who's paying for its content, and beware of any obvious biases and points of view, he said.

"It's like food. If you don't know where it came from, you should be a little careful if you eat it or not," he said. "Read critically and skeptically and build up a diet of different sources."

The following outlets operating in Wisconsin have so far have refused to disclose some or all of their financial backers.

American Ledger

In its "about us" section, American Ledger says it offers "accountability reporting backed by fast, hard-hitting investigations into the pressing issues, the politicians and the special interests trying to manipulate the system to their own advantage."

It also makes clear that it's "powered" by American Bridge 21st Century, a Washington, DC-based liberal political action committee organized as a super PAC -- which does have to disclose its donors -- and a 501(c)(4) charitable foundation, which does not.