Gov. Tony Evers is calling for a new economic-development panel focused on small-business startups, as he seeks to influence the state's jobs agencies amid constraints imposed by Republican lawmakers and former Gov. Scott Walker.
Evers on Monday announced he is requesting formation of the new committee, which will focus on "entrepreneurship and innovation," according to a statement. It notes that Wisconsin has lagged other states in various measures of small-business creation.
The announcement suggests how Evers may seek to influence the mission of the controversial, quasi-public jobs agency created by Walker, Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. -- an agency that Evers not long ago sought to eliminate.
Evers also has criticized, in his words, the agency's lack of transparency and its focus on giving large tax subsidies to big corporations in exchange for jobs.
The Evers statement calls the new panel "a great first step towards ensuring that entrepreneurs and Main Street businesses benefit from economic development funding."
"Gov. Evers knows that we must invest in and support small businesses, local companies and entrepreneurship to create middle-class jobs and grow the economy," the statement said.
The statement did not give any names of committee members. A spokesman for the development corporation, or WEDC, said potential members will start to be identified immediately.
WEDC spokesman Mark Maley said that while the agency already solicits feedback from Wisconsin entrepreneurs, "the sole purpose of this committee will be to identify new approaches, programs and resources" for startups and entrepreneurs.
Maley said the new committee is expected to make formal recommendations to the WEDC board, lawmakers and the governor "for improving and enhancing Wisconsin's entrepreneurial ecosystem." The agency is run by the governing board, whose members are named by the governor and lawmakers.
Various measures of small-business startup activity have placed Wisconsin at or near the back of the pack among states. Last year Wisconsin was ranked 50th in startup activity, for the third straight year, as measured by the nonprofit Kauffman Foundation, one of the country’s leading entrepreneurship advocacy and research organizations.
On Tuesday Evers will address and take questions from the board of the Wisconsin Technology Council. The exchange will occur at Madison's Exact Sciences, the biotech firm led by one of Evers' top advisers for his gubernatorial transition, Kevin Conroy.
For now, creating committees is among a limited array of options for Evers to influence the strategy and direction of WEDC.
As part of a contentious lame-duck session held last month before Evers took office, Walker and GOP lawmakers passed a law that bars Evers from naming the agency's new secretary until September. It also dilutes the governor's influence on the WEDC board by adding more legislative appointees.
Evers has said he wants to shift the state's economic-development efforts away from "Hail Mary passes" involving huge job-creation subsidies. That was widely seen as a swipe at the $3 billion state subsidy package, approved by Walker and GOP lawmakers, for Taiwanese electronics maker Foxconn to build a massive manufacturing and research campus near Racine.
Evers also has said he wants to ultimately eliminate the public-private agency and move its functions to an agency that is fully public, which almost certainly would be opposed by the GOP Legislature. Evers recently backed off that stance somewhat, saying he will not propose to do so in his first state budget plan.
At least one Republican lawmaker on the WEDC board, Sen. Dan Feyen of Fond du Lac, said he's encouraged by Evers' latest move. Feyen spokesman Tim Lakin said the senator hopes this means Evers will support "WEDC in all of their economic development efforts."
Feyen "is very encouraged that Governor Evers has realized the value that WEDC brings to the state’s economic environment," Lakin said.