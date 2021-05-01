With hard lessons from the pandemic and protests, Madison looks to forge the next Downtown

In discussion are grants to improve interior retail spaces; retail pop-up and storefront art programs for vacant spots; efforts to bring more shoppers to the region; rethinking public spaces; better access to the lakes; new tax incremental financing (TIF) districts that could generate millions of dollars for investments; and curbing bad behavior.

"There have been many groups and discussions about all these items, but they have been piecemeal and we have not had the all-encompassing big-vision discussion," said Greg Frank, a partner in the Food Fight Restaurant Group and chairperson of the Destination Madison board. "We need to bring together the creative and business minds of our community. Madison has a generational opportunity."

Increasing diversity and making the area more welcoming are core to what must come next, many say.

"Although I appreciate the love that Downtown has given to me personally, it hurts to see very few, if any faces similar to mine in the same spaces," said Rob "Dz" Franklin, who blends soul, rap, gospel and jazz to create a unique brand of hip-hop. "It hurts even more when I invite people to come Downtown and they decline because they just don't feel welcome. To me that speaks volumes of the need for improvement."