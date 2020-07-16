With GOP supermajority on the line, Dems spend big on incumbents in vulnerable districts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state Democratic party has made major investments in incumbent Democrats hoping to hold off Republicans from securing a veto-proof majority in the Wisconsin Legislature this fall.

Campaign finance reports filed with the Wisconsin Ethics Commission show the Democratic Party of Wisconsin raised more than $7.5 million over the last three months, compared with about $728,000 raised by the state Republican Party over the same time span.

The state Democratic Party, along with Democratic committees in the Senate and Assembly, contributed more than $220,000 to Democratic candidates in five of the six seats deemed vulnerable by state Republicans.

Four of those candidates are incumbent Democrats in what party officials on both sides of the aisle consider highly contested seats this fall. The fifth is Brad Pfaff, who served as Gov. Tony Evers' secretary of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection until being abruptly ousted in November by Senate Republicans.

Finance reports filed Wednesday cover campaign donations and spending for the first six months of 2020.

Republicans would have to flip three seats in both the Assembly and Senate to achieve two-thirds majorities in both chambers.