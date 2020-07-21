With Finance Committee nod, Madison City Council to take up downtown recovery programs

Commercial property grants

Committee members recommended that the city move forward with a $500,000 pilot program that is meant to support entrepreneurship and create wealth in communities that have historically faced barriers to purchasing commercial property.

The Commercial Ownership Assistance program is a new effort to help entrepreneurs expand their businesses by transitioning from renting space to owning commercial property for their business and could address one aspect of racial disparities in Madison.

People of color in Madison represent about 27% of the city’s population but make up between 3% and 9% of business owners, according to the city.

Under the program, eligible businesses with two or more years of operating experience could receive up to $250,000. Applicants should be city of Madison residents and own a business in the city.

