With Finance Committee nod, Madison City Council to take up downtown recovery programs

Madison’s Finance Committee recommended creating a recovery program to support locally owned businesses located downtown that have been recently damaged and to create a separate equity program to support entrepreneurs of color.
All 20 alders on Madison’s City Council will have the opportunity to discuss the programs, which would each be funded with $250,000, at its meeting Tuesday before taking a final vote.
The recovery program is meant to provide financial assistance to existing downtown businesses that were recently damaged as the “first step toward promoting a more equitable downtown recovery,” according to the resolution. Eligible applicants would be able to apply for grants of up to $25,000, according to the corresponding ordinance.
“This program is all about helping the small mom-and-pop businesses that are suffering from the rioting that occurred in our community,” Ald. Mike Verveer, District 4, said.
The Downtown Equity Program would be the second step in promoting an equitable recovery. Verveer said he felt an original proposal for a $500,000 recovery program was “tone deaf” given the current climate.
Following several nights of protesting in Madison stemming from the police killing of George Floyd, a Black man in Minneapolis, some people vandalized downtown storefronts, smashed windows and stole merchandise. The damages to the exterior and interior of buildings compounded financial challenges small businesses are facing due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“There are overwhelming economic barriers and systemic racism for entrepreneurs of color, especially Black entrepreneurs and that’s why I thought we needed to respond to that,” Verveer said.
‘Wrong signal’
Opponents criticized the use of public funds to support private businesses as Tiffany Kenney, executive director of the Business Improvement District, argued a public and private partnership is necessary to “build a downtown that is inclusive and is an economic engine.”
“We send the wrong signal right now to send public resources to take care of these private businesses,” said Ald. Tag Evers, District 13, who is not a member of the Finance Committee.
Ald. Rebecca Kemble, District 18, said it would be “irresponsible” of the city to foster opportunities that locate new entrepreneurs on State Street through the proposed equity component.
“It’s not about reimagining downtown. It’s about subsidizing property repairs and rent on a State Street situation where retail has been struggling for years,” Kemble said.
To reimagine Madison’s downtown, Kemble said the city should consider purchasing State Street buildings to create land trusts, which would also stabilize rents — “bringing our power to transform that place, not just to reinvest in a situation that is already really struggling.”
The resolution and ordinance each passed on 5-1 votes, with Kemble voting no each time.
Program details
Economic Development Director Matt Mikolajewski noted that the equity program proposal does not yet have a corresponding ordinance, though the funding resolution provides some direction about what the program could look like.
Possible initiatives could include a DowntownReady program, modeled after the MarketReady program that trains entrepreneurs to potentially locate at the future Madison Public Market, would support a cohort of owners as they seek to start or expand their businesses.
“The goal of the equity program at the moment is not to find a Black business owner who is interested in opening their business on State Street tomorrow or next week or even in 2020, but to begin to proactively in a very forward looking manner identify a cohort of Black entrepreneurs that may be interested in moving into downtown,” Mikolajewski said.
Under the recovery program, applicants must be located downtown and locally-owned. If the applicant is a property owner, the 2020 assessed value of the property cannot exceed $750,000, according to the ordinance. Priority will be given to applicants who are people of color, immigrants, women, those who are disabled, veterans and any other underrepresented groups.
The programs would be funded by using $105,000 in cash reserves from the Capital Revolving Loan Fund and transferring $395,000 of borrowing from existing capital projects. Any unspent Downtown Recovery Program funds could be redirected to the Downtown Equity Program.
Police in schools
Madison’s Finance Committee unanimously recommended to end a contract with the Madison Metropolitan School District to provide School Resource Officers in four high schools. Without the contract, the Madison Police Department is expected to see a budget shortfall.
On June 29, the Madison School Board voted to end its relationship with the MPD immediately by terminating its contract for four school resource officers. Under the contract, which was previously scheduled to run through the 2021-22 school year, MMSD would pay MPD more than $366,000 annually for the officers.
Madison’s City Council is expected to vote on a corresponding resolution at its meeting Tuesday. With over half the City Council and Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway sponsoring the resolution, it is likely to pass.
The MPD’s 2020 operating budget includes $360,000 in revenue from MMSD for the officers stationed at the city’s four high schools. So far this year, the MPD has received $158,310, leaving a budget gap of $201,690 on that contract alone.
Commercial property grants
Committee members recommended that the city move forward with a $500,000 pilot program that is meant to support entrepreneurship and create wealth in communities that have historically faced barriers to purchasing commercial property.
The Commercial Ownership Assistance program is a new effort to help entrepreneurs expand their businesses by transitioning from renting space to owning commercial property for their business and could address one aspect of racial disparities in Madison.
People of color in Madison represent about 27% of the city’s population but make up between 3% and 9% of business owners, according to the city.
Under the program, eligible businesses with two or more years of operating experience could receive up to $250,000. Applicants should be city of Madison residents and own a business in the city.
