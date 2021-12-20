With feds taking over hemp regulation, plant samplers needed for Wisconsin

"Figuring out how do you get there, what are you charging, what kind of lab are you working with, it leaves a lot for the sample agent to figure out when there hasn't been kind of a similar industry in the state of Wisconsin," Mohr said.

He said he's also worried about the implications of traveling around the state with a crop that could potentially have an illegal level of THC in it.

"You're driving around with it in your car, bags of flowers that smell exactly like cannabis. So if you get pulled over, they don't send you a badge or anything. They don't even send you any kind of paperwork. But you have an email that says, 'I'm certified to take hemp samples,'" Mohr said. "It just kind of feels like they gave you some directions and said 'good luck.'"

Richard said he isn't surprised to see the USDA take a more relaxed approach than the state did with training sampling agents. He said after the 2018 Farm Bill made industrial hemp a legal agricultural commodity, the agency has been able to start treating hemp almost like any other crop.