With eviction looming, most Gardens Retirement Community residents have found new homes

An organization that is finding new homes for seniors who were told they have to move out of their facility by Dec. 29 has found new places to live for all but eight residents.
Independent Living Inc., owner of The Gardens Retirement Community on Segoe Road in the Hill Farms neighborhood, told its 48 residents on Nov. 6 that they have to be out of the building by Dec. 29 to make way for a renovation. The building is being sold after Independent Living suffered substantial financial setbacks.
Independent Living put The Gardens — a mix of independent and assisted living — up for sale after two other facilities it owned, Olympic Village in Sun Prairie and Tennyson Senior Living on Madison’s northeast side, went into bank receivership. McKee Park Apartments, which Independent Living had operated with support from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, is now run by Marquardt Management Services, a faith-based not-for-profit organization that also took over Independent Living’s Meals on Wheels and home care programs.
“Our team has had great success and cooperation from residents and families,” Mary Ann Drescher, president and CEO of Attic Angel, said on Wednesday. Attic Angel has been enlisted to help find homes for the residents.
The letter announcing that The Gardens residents have until Dec. 29 alarmed residents, many of whom complained about the short timeline combined with complications of finding a new living situation in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Once residents started hunting for new living situations, many were confronted with another challenge: the high cost of senior living facilities.
“For some residents, we have heard of the cost increases, particularly those that are wanting to stay in the Hilldale area,” Drescher said in an email.
For seniors, the west side neighborhood provides an ideal location that is close to an extensive shopping district and only a few blocks from UW Hospital and Clinics.
Sharon Huggins, a 74-year-old Gardens resident with multiple medical issues, said she’s been looking for a facility that provides a measure of independence, which she wants to maintain as long as she's able. She’s recently been placed on a wait list at a facility but still has to figure out what to do in the meantime.
Others, she said, are having problems finding a place they can afford, she said.
“One woman … came up to me and said ‘I’m poor. I don’t know what I’ll do,’” she said.
Mary Pfister, whose 90-year-old father is a resident at The Gardens, said his monthly costs have gone from $1,015 a month at The Gardens to $2,660 at the facility he’s moving into. With the security deposit and community fees, she said, her father is facing a $4,500 bill to move in.
She said Independent Living initially promised to pay residents’ moving costs, but later capped the amount at $375 per resident.
Support Local Journalism
“Many of the people in that building have income limitations and no family to help,” Pfister said. “In all cases, the people’s rent will go up over 200%.”
She called on Independent Living and the buyer of the building, whose identity has not been made public, to provide more financial support to soften the blow.
“These people need some sort of restitution for the financial and emotional harm they are facing,” she said.
Attempts to reach Independent Living officials were unsuccessful. Management at the company is in flux.
The initial Nov. 6 letter announcing the closure of the building said The Garden’s “financial structure is no longer sustainable.”
We recognize how this situation might thrust residents and family members into emotional and financial turmoil,” said the letter, signed by Brian Miller, Independent Living CEO.
Miller has since left the nonprofit organization.
A letter sent to residents on Nov. 19 was signed by Jocelyn DeWitt, an Independent Living Board member identified as interim CEO of Independent Living.
“We sincerely regret that this had to occur, especially during a time of a pandemic and over the holiday season,” DeWitt said in the letter. “The timeline was not of our choice.”
She said Independent Living representatives met with state agencies “who are interested in this transition” to keep them informed about the situation.
According to Sue Berg, Independent Living’s marketing and fund development director, the demise of the 47-year-old organization stems from financial decisions that didn’t work out. She said Independent Living leveraged The Gardens facility to fund the construction of Tennyson Senior Living, which opened in 2018.
Independent Living has since been unable to pay off its debt. In December of 2019, Westbury Bank sued Independent Living Inc. and the Tennyson operation in Dane County court seeking $17.5 million. Berg said the prospective buyer for The Gardens conditioned the purchase on the building being cleared out by Dec. 29.
Attic Angel’s Drescher said the area has a need for more affordable senior housing. She noted that the Madison City Council recently signed off on a proposal for a 77-unit, four-story affordable senior living facility on the city’s west side. The project is a partnership between Attic Angel and Oakwood Village Senior Living called AgeBetter Inc.
“While that doesn’t directly help the Segoe Garden residents now, it is another example of Attic Angel (and Oakwood) seeking to fulfill an identified need,” she said.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.