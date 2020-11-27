With eviction looming, most Gardens Retirement Community residents have found new homes

The letter announcing that The Gardens residents have until Dec. 29 alarmed residents, many of whom complained about the short timeline combined with complications of finding a new living situation in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Once residents started hunting for new living situations, many were confronted with another challenge: the high cost of senior living facilities.

“For some residents, we have heard of the cost increases, particularly those that are wanting to stay in the Hilldale area,” Drescher said in an email.

For seniors, the west side neighborhood provides an ideal location that is close to an extensive shopping district and only a few blocks from UW Hospital and Clinics.

Sharon Huggins, a 74-year-old Gardens resident with multiple medical issues, said she’s been looking for a facility that provides a measure of independence, which she wants to maintain as long as she's able. She’s recently been placed on a wait list at a facility but still has to figure out what to do in the meantime.

Others, she said, are having problems finding a place they can afford, she said.

“One woman … came up to me and said ‘I’m poor. I don’t know what I’ll do,’” she said.