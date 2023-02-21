The Madison Fire Department has finalized the purchase of an electric fire truck, solidifying its place as a national leader in transitioning fire-fighting equipment into a more climate-friendly era.

The department purchased the truck from Oshkosh-based Pierce Manufacturing Inc. after an 18-month trial placement of the vehicle at its Far East Side station, the company said in a statement Monday.

The Pierce Volterra electric pumper is expected to eliminate about 32 metric tons of CO2 emissions every year, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said, who has helped lead the effort to transition the city to purchasing greener vehicles.

"The Pierce Volterra electric fire truck not only gives us confidence our fire department will have the most advanced equipment to support their needs, but also drives environmental change as we take meaningful action toward building a clean energy economy," the mayor said in a statement.

The city's vehicle fleet currently has 94 electric vehicles, which includes city buses. Back in 2018, the city had zero electric vehicles. The fire department's 18-month trial of the vehicle made it the first electric fire truck in service in North America

"Fire trucks are among the hardest vehicles to electrify and it's incredible to part of this special moment in history," said Manath Joishy, the fire department's fleet superintendent.

