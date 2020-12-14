With electors poised to cast votes for Biden, Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects Trump suit

One election law Trump targeted in that suit was the subject of another decision the court issued Monday: the use of the "indefinitely confined" designation, which if claimed by voters means those individuals are not subject to the state's voter ID requirement.

The court in its separate Monday decision ruled it's up to each voter to determine if they are indefinitely confined or not.

The issue was one of four tenants of Trump's state-level lawsuit, where the campaign sought to toss out the around 28,000 voters it argued improperly claimed the designation. The Trump campaign's suit also targeted the 17,271 ballots that Madison voters returned to poll workers at the city's two Democracy in the Park events earlier this fall; the 170,000 ballots that were cast in Dane and Milwaukee counties during the two-week early, in-person voting period, which the Trump campaign argues should have been accompanied by a written request for a ballot; as well as ballots with return envelopes that election workers added missing information to, such as a witness zip code.

That final practice has been in place for a dozen elections (including the 2016 presidential) and was based off of guidance from former Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel.

