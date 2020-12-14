With electors poised to cast votes for Biden, Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects Trump suit

An hour before Wisconsin's presidential electors were scheduled to meet to cast the state's 10 votes in the Electoral College for President-elect Joe Biden, the state Supreme Court rejected President Donald Trump's lawsuit seeking to overturn the results.
The 4-3 decision shot down the suit's attempt to invalidate thousands of votes in two heavily Democratic counties — Dane and Milwaukee — ballots that were key to Biden's victory narrow here.
Conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn again sided with the court's three liberal justices to deliver the majority decision in the case that aimed to toss out some 220,000 ballots, accounting for many of the same absentee votes the Trump campaign targeted in its recount challenges.
"Election claims of this type must be brought expeditiously. The Campaign waited until after the election to raise selective challenges that could have been raised long before the election," Hagedorn wrote. "The Campaign is not entitled to relief, and therefore does not succeed in its effort to strike votes and alter the certified winner of the 2020 presidential election."
Trump and his allies have been unsuccessful in their multiple attempts to overturn the election results in this key battleground state. In addition to Monday's ruling, the Wisconsin Supreme Court has rejected two other state challenges, while Trump's request to a federal court to allow the Republican-controlled Legislature to pick the state's presidential electors also failed late last week.
Meanwhile, a separate lawsuit mounted by Texas' Republican attorney general last week failed to gain traction before the U.S. Supreme Court, an effort that challenged results in Wisconsin and three other states.
In Trump's state-level legal challenge homing in on Dane and Milwaukee counties, the suit was back before the Supreme Court in the week after justices initially ruled 4-3 to turn down the campaign's request to take the issue up immediately, forcing attorneys to first file suit in circuit court. There, Racine Judge Stephen Simanek, assigned to the case by the Supreme Court's conservative chief justice, rejected the lawsuit Friday.
That led the Trump campaign to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court, which then held oral arguments on the case Saturday.
One election law Trump targeted in that suit was the subject of another decision the court issued Monday: the use of the "indefinitely confined" designation, which if claimed by voters means those individuals are not subject to the state's voter ID requirement.
The court in its separate Monday decision ruled it's up to each voter to determine if they are indefinitely confined or not.
The issue was one of four tenants of Trump's state-level lawsuit, where the campaign sought to toss out the around 28,000 voters it argued improperly claimed the designation. The Trump campaign's suit also targeted the 17,271 ballots that Madison voters returned to poll workers at the city's two Democracy in the Park events earlier this fall; the 170,000 ballots that were cast in Dane and Milwaukee counties during the two-week early, in-person voting period, which the Trump campaign argues should have been accompanied by a written request for a ballot; as well as ballots with return envelopes that election workers added missing information to, such as a witness zip code.
That final practice has been in place for a dozen elections (including the 2016 presidential) and was based off of guidance from former Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel.
