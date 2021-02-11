With election approaching, investigation into Madison council member languishes

Skidmore faces three opponents in Tuesday’s primary for the Far West Side Madison seat he’s held since 2001: Anthony “Nino” Amato, Nikki Conklin and Douglas Hyant. In a statement Wednesday, he again denied he uttered the vulgarity and expressed frustration at the investigation’s delay.

“The city’s investigation into this matter is almost three months overdue without resolution,” he said. “In the meantime, my opponents are taking advantage of the lack of resolution to continue to accuse me of making the offensive remark. I await the report from the investigation and the opportunity to independently review the evidence in order to clear my name.”

Reached by phone Tuesday, Neumeister declined to comment.

Skidmore has grown increasingly isolated on the council in recent years as the council has moved even further to the left politically and Skidmore has been outspoken in his defense of the Madison Police Department, which local activists and their allies on the council believe needs reform, more oversight or cuts.