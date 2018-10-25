Wednesday night, a crucial element of downtown Madison's massive Judge Doyle Square project — known as the podium — received design approvals, and the city hopes to begin construction this spring.
The city’s Urban Design Commission granted final approval to the lower portion, or podium, of a building slated for Block 88. The podium includes parking, retail space and a structural slab, and is designed to be topped by nine stories of apartments. It will sit above a 560-stall underground parking ramp.
The public-private Judge Doyle Square development encompasses the area to the east of the Madison Municipal Building on Block 88 and the Government East parking garage on Block 105. Plans for the site include a hotel, apartments, retail and commercial space, a bicycle center and parking on the two blocks.
Designs for the entire complex on Block 88, including the podium, were originally designed to be encased in a glass facade. But glass is expensive, and the UDC approved a contemporary design with a more limited use of glass on Wednesday by a 5-1 vote.
The Judge Doyle Square project has met its fair share of obstacles, and in June, developer Beitler Real Estate Services filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in Illinois against the city of Madison.
The legal trouble with the project began when Beitler representatives said they could not afford to complete the private portion of development on Block 88 because of increased construction costs.
The city then approved an additional $11 million to fund the podium. The city said Beitler suggested that the city fund the podium as a solution to rising costs.
According to Beitler’s lawsuit, “Beitler was not consulted or even informed of the city’s unilateral proposal to the Finance Committee to build the podium in violation of the development agreement,” and claimed the city had “unilaterally seized” the podium.
The lawsuit meant the city was not entirely certain the apartments above the podium would get built, but went forward with podium plans, presenting altered designs to the UDC. In July, the designs earned praise from the UDC chair for their ability to stand alone if the apartment portion of the project never materialized.
But Beitler later dropped the lawsuit, and, a resolution introduced at the City Council last week would pay Beitler $600,000 for the ownership and development rights of the podium.
“It will allow the city to go ahead and build the so-called podium and prevent any undue delay on constructing it,” Ald. Mike Verveer, District 4, said at the time.
While examining some parts of the design, UDC chair Dick Wagner asked Judge Doyle Square project manager George Austin whether there were “any clues” on the likelihood of a tower of apartments getting built above the podium.
Austin said the chances would be increased if the City Council “approves the proposal before them.”
The podium designs have already earned City Council approval — subject to final approval from the UDC — last week. After the architect finishes plans, the designs will be sent to the Board of Public Works for consideration in early November, Austin said, then on to the council on Nov. 20 to authorize the public bidding process to build the podium.
The city hopes to start construction in March 2019 and be completed by August, Austin said.
Also on Wednesday, the 59-unit housing development for veteran families known as “Valor on Washington,” slated for the 1300 block of East Washington Ave., was granted initial approval. It is scheduled to appear before the Plan Commission on Nov. 5.
Additionally, a four-story, 54-unit mixed-income senior housing apartment building by Commonbond Communities at 7945 Tree Lane gained approval. The project was previously approved by the Plan Commission.