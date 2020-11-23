With deadline a week away, Wisconsin's partial presidential recount continues

Elections officials in two Wisconsin counties are continuing their work to re-tally ballots cast in the November presidential contest as they near the Dec. 1 deadline to complete the recount.
The long-shot push to flip the state for President Donald Trump, which is surely headed to the courts after the recount ends, has sought to invalidate thousands of absentee ballots from voters who had followed guidance provided to them by their local clerks and others.
The process kicked-off in the state's two biggest and bluest counties, Dane and Milwaukee, on Friday, though it took a while for the counting to officially begin.
As of Monday morning, Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said nearly one-quarter of ballots cast have been tabulated by the start of the fourth day of the recount requested and paid for by Trump's campaign.
"We are slightly behind schedule but catching up," he wrote on Twitter, noting 55 of the 253 reporting units have been completed thus far. "So grateful for all who are pitching in for democracy."
This week will include the Madison portion of the recount, where voters' ballots in the city make up just under half of Dane's total votes (according to the recent canvassed results from the state's counties) and are spread across more than 150 reporting units.
The clerk's office will be closed this week as officials prepare to answer questions for the three-member Board of Canvassers, which is controlled 2-1 by Democrats.
In Milwaukee County, where workers had hoped to wrap up ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, challenges to ballots brought by Trump campaign observers are slowing things down, leaving their timeline in question.
The weekend also saw former Dane County Judge Jim Troupis, the attorney heading up Trump's recount effort, seek to throw out his own vote, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. His name, along with his wife's, appeared on exhibits Troupis submitted to the Board of Canvassers Sunday as part of an exhibit of individuals who voted in ways the campaign is claiming is illegal. Both Troupis and his wife voted in-person absentee.
Between the two heavily Democratic counties, Joe Biden received 577,455 votes compared with 213,157 for Trump. Biden won Wisconsin with a margin of 20,608 votes, the county canvass results show.
The deadline for both counties to complete the partial recount is Dec. 1 at noon.
