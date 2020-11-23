With deadline a week away, Wisconsin's partial presidential recount continues

Elections officials in two Wisconsin counties are continuing their work to re-tally ballots cast in the November presidential contest as they near the Dec. 1 deadline to complete the recount.

The long-shot push to flip the state for President Donald Trump, which is surely headed to the courts after the recount ends, has sought to invalidate thousands of absentee ballots from voters who had followed guidance provided to them by their local clerks and others.

The process kicked-off in the state's two biggest and bluest counties, Dane and Milwaukee, on Friday, though it took a while for the counting to officially begin.

As of Monday morning, Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said nearly one-quarter of ballots cast have been tabulated by the start of the fourth day of the recount requested and paid for by Trump's campaign.