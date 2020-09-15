With court delay lifted, Wisconsin clerks race to send out absentee ballots to voters

Across the state, officials in other large municipalities are also pushing to get ballots out — though the timeline is tighter for some.

In Milwaukee, Elections Commission executive director Claire Woodall-Vogg said while the city won’t be able to get its ballots out in time, the court’s order last week “did not interfere with our process much” because of the state-imposed Sept. 16 deadline for county clerks to deliver printed ballots to localities.

This election cycle, she said, the city received its ballots Tuesday morning. That said, with the around 100,000 requests on file, she noted in an email the “statutory deadline is extremely unrealistic.”

“We were lucky to receive our ballots this morning, as we normally do not receive them until the actual deadline,” she added. “Even with 48 hours, the city of Milwaukee will not be able to mail all 100,000 ballots out by Thursday’s deadline. We will work around the clock to get them out as soon as humanly possible.”