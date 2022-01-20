With congregation's blessing, developer will demolish church for $8 million housing project

After its congregation merged with a church at another site, a developer is proposing to demolish Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church on the East Side for an estimated $8 million, three-story housing project with underground parking.

The congregation, which had struggled to make ends meet over the past decade and even sold its organ to cover debts, had an "intimate and honest conversation" in December 2016 about what it meant to be a church that centered on fellowship, being in community and living together in faith, but not the need to stay in the building at 2165 Linden Ave., Pastor Pat Siegler said.

"It was at that point that we knew there was something moving us beyond a physical building as definition of 'church,' and it was then that we made ourselves open to considerations of moving from the Linden Avenue location," he said. "I think the general landscape of 'church' is changing. I believe we will see buildings being repurposed. They may still hold a congregation, but so much more will be going on, things we may have only limited ideas about."