With congregation's blessing, developer will demolish church for $8 million housing project

After its congregation merged with a church at another site, a developer is proposing to demolish Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church on the East Side for an estimated $8 million, three-story housing project with underground parking.
The congregation, which had struggled to make ends meet over the past decade and even sold its organ to cover debts, had an "intimate and honest conversation" in December 2016 about what it meant to be a church that centered on fellowship, being in community and living together in faith, but not the need to stay in the building at 2165 Linden Ave., Pastor Pat Siegler said.
"It was at that point that we knew there was something moving us beyond a physical building as definition of 'church,' and it was then that we made ourselves open to considerations of moving from the Linden Avenue location," he said. "I think the general landscape of 'church' is changing. I believe we will see buildings being repurposed. They may still hold a congregation, but so much more will be going on, things we may have only limited ideas about."
In 2020, the church contacted Threshold Development of Madison, which owns a four-story apartment building next door, at 266 Dunning St., about acquiring and redeveloping the church property, Siegler said. Threshold then worked with the neighborhood on the contours of a suitable project -- with some differences of opinion -- and is now proposing to raze the church for the housing redevelopment, which will offer 32 apartments and 42 underground parking spaces.
The proposed building will offer a residential character resembling row houses or townhouses with two stories facing the street with a stepped-back third story. It will have 12 efficiencies, 10 one-bedroom and 10 two-bedroom units.
"It's a great neighborhood to do a project and it's going to fit well into the neighborhood," said Joe Krupp, president of Threshold Development. "It's a very responsible reuse of a commercial site that's outlived its purpose.
"Short of repurposing the church for another commercial use, which would be highly unlikely, housing as a transition use to the immediate neighborhood is the most appropriate and highest best use for the site," he said. "It also provides the highest value to Zion whose interest was to realize the best value to further their overall mission in the community."
The church, built in 1968, was designed by Krueger, Shutter and Associates. Lloyd Krueger's most noted design is the Holy Name Seminary in Madison, city historic preservation planner Heather Bailey said.
"In short, architecturally this is a great Midcentury church," she said, adding that the city has no context study on this type of architecture in the city and no historic information on Zion's congregation.
Ald. Grant Foster, 15th District, who has represented the site since Jan. 1, could not be reached.
The congregation, meanwhile, lives on.
Zion was first established in 1890 and originally located about four blocks from the state Capitol, Siegler said. Sometime in the 1920s or '30s it made a "mission move" to its current site on the East Side, then the outskirts of town, he said.
Over the decades, the church has been a place to gather to worship, sing, care for and be with one another as an intentional community of love, grace and compassion, he said. Many chose the site as the place to get married, baptize and confirm their children, or hold a funeral.
But in the 2010s, Zion was struggling to make ends meet, Siegler said. "We reduced our already small staff to just me, still serving full-time," he said. "During this time we made a difficult decision to sell our organ to a church in Oregon. With the proceeds from that sale we no longer had any lingering debt."
At the congregational meeting in December 2016, there were tears, memories and stories, but the organ or the building weren't mentioned once, he said.
Before COVID-19, the church had several conversations with groups about possibly buying the church building and land, but nothing came of those, he said. The church stopped holding services at the building in mid-March 2020 due to the pandemic. Then, in late 2020, Zion began conversations with Joe and Tyler Krupp of Threshold Development.
The congregation worshiped at the church for the month of June 2021 but hasn't been back because the following month it merged and began worshiping with Lakeview Moravian Community Church, 3565 Tulane Ave.
"We knew that it is an important witness that different denominations can work together in ministry," Siegler said. "Pastor Staci Marrese-Wheeler had already been colleagues for six-plus years. We know each other well, and know that we can work together to create something for the betterment of the East Side of Madison. We also recognized quickly that the potential of an expanded presence in the community would be better located on the Lakeview Moravian Community Church property."
On Dec. 5, the two became a Federated Congregation, which means they are two legally separate congregations but appear and act as one unified congregation called "Common Grace."
This month, Threshold submitted a land use application for the Zion site with the city with an informational presentation to the Urban Design Commission tentatively set for Jan. 26.
Dean Mosiman's memorable stories from 2021
As the community emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic, it's been amazing to witness the creativity, dedication to causes and resilience that give hope and promise. I chose stories that reflect that dynamic, some involving long-held dreams, including pieces about a vision for the next Downtown in the wake of the pandemic and protests against racism, and the Bayview Foundation's plans for redevelopment of low-income housing into what will be one of the coolest neighborhoods in Madison. A proposal for an 18-story housing tower that would have razed the historic Wonder Bar with its gangster lore on the South Side revived a movement to save the building with the final chapters of the saga yet to be written. After fits and starts, the Wisconsin Historical Society chose a site for a long-sought, $120 million museum at the top of State Street. And I was able to document the move of a homeless man from the once sprawling homeless encampment at Reindahl Park near East Towne to the city's first tiny shelter encampment in an industrial area on the Southeast Side.
There's been so much more -- the plight of event venues amid the pandemic, the Urban League of Greater Madison's proposed Black Business Hub and the unveiling of plans for the Center for Black Excellence and Culture, both on the South Side, new investments and initiatives to address gun violence, the coming of bus rapid transit and a transit network redesign.
It will be something to watch so many of these ventures come to fruition in coming years.
