With colon cancer screenings now advised at age 45, Exact Sciences hoping to capitalize

Colorectal cancer is most common in older adults and the task force has long recommended that people ages 50 to 75 get screened. But the rate of new cases before age 50 has been rising since the early 2000s. So the new guidelines say adults at average risk of colorectal cancer should be screened from ages 45 to 75.

"It's not an old person's disease," Exact Sciences spokesperson Scott Larrivee said.

The decision, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, means most insurance plans would have to cover the screenings with no copay.

"I think the task force recommendations, because of its close link to insurance coverage, may increase the ease and availability with which younger individuals are able to access Cologuard or other screening methods," Brooks said.

However, Brooks added, even before the new guidelines were published, about one in every three individuals who should have been up-to-date on colorectal cancer screenings were not.

The COVID-19 pandemic's impact on most aspects of health care also has caused an "extreme disruption" on cancer screenings, he added.

"There’s a big backlog of people out there who need to get screened and that was prior to adding in this new group of folks," he said.