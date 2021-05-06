With closure deadline looming, plans for Wisconsin's youth prisons remain unclear

Wisconsin leaders are on track to blow past the July 1 statutory deadline they set for themselves to shutter the state's two youth prisons. And less than two months out from that end date, there's seemingly no bipartisan plan to push back the time frame.

At this point, pulling off the closure of northern Wisconsin's Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake would be contingent on building or expanding a series of county- and state-run facilities within the next 56 days — a task officials agree is unworkable.

"It's certainly not going to close in two months," the co-chair of the Legislature's powerful budget committee, Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, told reporters Thursday.

The push to close the state's troubled youth prisons has been marred by previously blown deadlines, ballooning budgets, legislative leaders' refusal to provide necessary funding for alternative sites, county officials' decision to pull out of the replacement process and more.

All of that means after July 1, Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake will all but certainly remain open — a reality that directly defies what's written in state statute.