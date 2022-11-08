With budget vote, Dane County Board paves way for scaled-back, 5-story jail

The Dane County Board passed a scaled-back jail project once again during budget negotiations Monday night, paving the way for a five-story facility that invests $500,000 in criminal justice reform initiatives.

The board passed its operating budget, which included the jail plan, on a 24-13 vote after supervisors against the five-story jail pushed debate past a hoped-for 10 p.m. adjournment in light of Tuesday's election. The budget amendment on the five-story jail specifically instructs the county's architect to stop designing a six-story jail the board passed in March and start work designing the smaller version.

Votes have yet to take place on pulling $13.5 million from other county projects to fund the six-story jail, though approval of that seems unlikely after Monday night's negotiations. Supervisors will return to budget negotiations on Wednesday.

If it's completed, the project hopes to close the jail at the City-County Building, a facility long considered inhumane and lacking mental health facilities, which results in some inmates being placed in solitary confinement. The project would consolidate the county's jail facilities in the Public Safety Building and a new tower.

Supporters of the five-story plan hailed it as a way to achieve the board's core goals -- reduce the jail's population and extreme racial disparities and ensure the completion of a project long stalled by rising construction costs and inflation.

Sup. Richelle Andrae, 11th District, said if the five-story plan wasn't approved Monday night, the board would fail to reach a consensus in the future and only prolong the existence of the City-County Building jail.

"To me, that is the worst possible outcome and something that I cannot support in any way," Andrae said.

How they voted Voting to approve Dane County's 2023 operating budget, which included approval of a five-story jail. In favor: Andrae, Bare, Castillo, Chawla, Collins, Doyle, Erickson, Glazer, Gray, Huelsemann, Hynes, Joers, Kiefer, Kigeya, Miles, Palm, Pellebon, Ritt, Rose, Smith, Wegleitner, Wright, Xistris-Songpanya and Yang. Against: Bollig, Doolan, Downing, Eicher, Engelberger, Hatcher, McCarville, McGinnity, Ratcliff, Ripp, Schauer, Veldran and Weigand.

Other supervisors called it a way to divest from incarceration.

"I think we have to think about where we are going to be looking back on history," said Sup. Dana Pellebon, 33rd District.

The $500,000 to fund reforms built into the plan would go toward weekend court, public defenders and expanding alternatives to youth incarceration, among other reforms.

Funding for other reforms is set to easily pass in this year's budget too. Those include about $700,000 to expand a crisis response program at the Sheriff's Office and $1.3 million to support the county's ongoing efforts to build a 24/7 mental health treatment center.

Opponents of the five-story plan, among them Sheriff Kalvin Barrett, said the smaller jail would lead to overcrowding and actually prevent the closure of the facility in the City-County Building.

"Why do we need a smaller jail to do or continue to do criminal justice reform measures?" said Sup. Melissa Ratcliff, 36th District. "We need to have a facility that meets our needs."

Among the opponents of the five-story jail, Sup. Maureen McCarville, 22nd District, called it "not fiscally responsible."

"We've wasted millions of dollars on this project and have just tossed it aside and said once again, oh let's try something different," McCarville said. "I can't in good conscious go along with that."

McCarville and other supervisors who wanted the bigger jail called on County Executive Joe Parisi to veto the five-story facility once the budget reaches his desk.

Some supervisors who opposed the five-story jail ultimately voted in favor of the operating budget that included it since they were done as a single vote.

Ongoing negotiations

Monday's budget talks were the third time this year the board has seen major votes on the jail.

In March, the board approved $16 million in borrowing to fund a six-story, 825-bed jail. The board opted for what was a compromise at the time after the original vision for the jail, a seven-story, 925-bed facility, went millions over budget due to rising construction costs and inflation.

But the six-story jail was $10 million over budget within months of its passage.

After a third of the board turned over in the spring, the board's Black Caucus put forward a five-story plan that called for criminal justice reforms. In August, the board rejected that plan too, along with two other jail options: an extra $10 million for the six-story jail or putting the $10 million to voters in a ballot referendum.

Sup. Analiese Eicher, 3rd District, introduced a budget amendment that would close the $10 million funding gap for the six-story jail along with an extra $3.5 million to account for inflation increases in recent months.

But a different jail amendment put forth by Eicher striking the five-story jail plan from the budget was rejected 18-19 on Monday night.

In an interview before Monday's meeting, Board Chair Patrick Miles called Eicher's amendment "premature" because a final cost estimate for the six-story jail has yet to be given.

Unlike past jail proposals, supporters of the five-story plan didn't include a bed count, preferring to have an architect design the building first and then estimate its capacity.

In a memo, the county's public works director Chris Draper estimated that the five-story facility, which includes a mezzanine for program space, would have a capacity of 697 beds and delay the project by five months.

A previous plan for a five-story jail that did not have a mezzanine would have had 725 beds.

Supporters of the five-story jail have said it is likely to go over the $166 million in borrowing already approved for the project. But they note that the six-story version was already $10 million over budget this summer. Any new borrowing for the project will be require three-fourths support of the board.