The long-standing debate and impasse over how to fund a new Dane County Jail has come to a resolution for now, with the County Board signing off Thursday on putting another $13.5 million toward the project.

Supervisors passed the new funding on a 32-5 vote, bringing the total amount of funding for the project to $179.5 million.

After years of rising costs, pauses, counter-proposals, scale-backs and failed attempts to put the matter to voters in a referendum, the effort to build a six-story, 825-bed jail will move forward. Bids for the project are expected to go out in early June, with construction possible by the fall, said board Chair Patrick Miles, 34th District.

When completed, the project will close the outdated jail at the City-County Building that has been called inhumane and the South Side work-release facility in the Ferris Center. All the county’s jail facilities would then be consolidated in the existing Public Safety Building at 115 W. Doty St. and a six-story tower to be built next to it.

Few spoke in outright support of the jail project on Thursday, with some maintaining their opposition to it.

“I cannot ignore all the other projects that could be funded with these funds, projects that would support investment in our communities and go toward the root causes of crime,” said Sup. Kierstin Huelsemann, 27th District.

Huelsemann and Sups. Mike Bare, Yogesh Chawla, Analiese Eicher and Heidi Wegleitner voted against the jail funding.

Thanks to a compromise reached by Sheriff Kalvin Barrett and the board’s Black Caucus, Thursday’s consequential vote had far less of the rhetoric aimed at trying to win colleagues over that has marked the debate over the jail in recent years.

Under the bargain between Barrett and the caucus, key holdouts against building a six-story jail addition, the caucus will support the new funding and Barrett will back removing federal inmates from the jail, a reform recommended by the JFA Institute, the county’s criminal justice consultant.

The Sheriff’s Office typically holds about 50 people in the jail who are awaiting trial in the federal court system under a decades-old contract with the U.S. Marshals Service.

Those in support of ending the contract noted that the reimbursement fees paid by the Marshals Service do not cover the average cost to house inmates. Supporters also want to bring back the several dozen inmates who have been housed in jails in Iowa, Oneida and Rock counties since Barrett closed part of the City-County Building jail in August.

The board removed Barrett’s authority to house federal inmates at the jail on a voice vote Thursday night. He will have until Nov. 1 to end the arrangement.

In their compromise, Barrett and the Black Caucus agreed to work toward other reforms, including supporting a countywide mental health response program, ending solitary confinement in the new jail, a mental health court and expanding alternatives to youth incarceration.

Members of the Black Caucus did not speak in support of the new funding Thursday night.

A long time coming

The proceedings on Thursday were a far cry from when the board passed the initial $148 million for the jail in 2019. At that meeting, the shouts and chants of protestors stalled the meeting for about 15 minutes.

That level of public mobilization against the jail project appears long gone, with red and black “Derail the Jail” signs now only in the occasional window or yard.

In the time since the 2019 meeting, Dane County has undergone a reckoning over racism and the criminal justice system spurred by the demonstrations of 2020 after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Since 2020, the county and its seat, Madison, have made strides in reforming the criminal justice system even as ample work remains.

Madison has implemented CARES, a successful alternative to policing where EMTs and crisis workers are sent to mental health emergencies in lieu of law enforcement. Madison has a civilian-led police oversight board and its first independent police monitor, which can investigate the city’s police department.

A county-run Crisis Triage Center, a mental health facility that would compliment CARES, has identified its future home in the Ferris Center. The county now has an Office of Criminal Justice Reform. Weekend court and a mental health court are being explored, and the board is exploring how to spend a $500,000 grant to establish a community court.

Even with those efforts, the racial disparities in the criminal justice system are persistent. As of Thursday, Black inmates made up 51% of the jail population in a county where Black residents are about 6% of the population.

But through all that, the jail problem continued for county leaders. Caught between new politics around criminal justice and the genuine need to close the 1950s-style jail at the City-County Building, a definitive solution was never reached until Thursday.

Faced with rising costs, the board took a floor off the originally proposed seven-story, 925-bed jail in March 2022. Within weeks, that proposal was millions over budget. Counter-proposals and efforts to close the funding gap ensued for about a year.

A five-story jail, championed by the Black Caucus and tied to other reforms, passed in budget talks last fall. County Executive Joe Parisi vetoed it because of crowding concerns.

Parisi, Barrett, former sheriffs and more moderate members of the board pushed repeatedly for more funding and putting the jail funding to a referendum. Those efforts failed.