With bipartisan leadership and community members, racial disparity task force aims to "check politics at the door"

"I want all these bills to have real criminal justice reform and in order to have reform, you have to have change," Stubbs said. "This is about checking your politics at the door. I’m not going to waste my time to do something that’s not going to make a difference."

Steineke, who said the special session called last week by Evers is expected to stay open, said the task force should begin meeting later this month or in early October, with the "fairly aggressive schedule of meeting every two to three weeks after that." He said the plan is to have a bipartisan package of bills ready for the next legislative session, which begins in January. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, will have the final say on any legislation proposed by the task force.

“What you’re going to see is people actually coming together to talk about it," Steineke said. "In the past, and with all due respect to Gov. Evers and the package of bills he released in June, he didn’t try to bring Democrats and Republicans together.”

In addition to Evers's bills, which were crafted with input from the Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus, the task force also will consider legislation unveiled last week by the Wisconsin Professional Police Association.