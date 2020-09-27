With an abundance of polls favoring Joe Biden, is Wisconsin still up for grabs?

In 2016, Trump won Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties in suburban Milwaukee with 61% to 33% for Clinton.

Franklin said combining polls from May, June, August and September of this year found Biden holding a roughly 5% lead over Trump statewide. However, the suburban Milwaukee counties still showed GOP voters up about 58% to Democrats’ 33% in the combined polls.

“What that says to me is the WOW counties actually are lining up pretty similar to the way they voted in 2016, with the unknown factor of how many of that 9% may be Republican-leaning people who come home for Trump and boost him, versus those who are either genuinely undecided or potentially don’t like either of these candidates,” Franklin said. “That was a big deal in 2016, of course. It’s less this year.”

The Elections Research Center poll shows 59% of voters in the WOW counties support Trump over Biden’s 35%, though the sample size is small.

Barry Burden, a UW-Madison political science professor and ERC director, said if that figure is correct, the margin is lower than what Trump likely needs for a statewide victory.