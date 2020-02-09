With all eyes on Wisconsin in 2020 comes a surge of public polling

“Pollsters who are researchers know the more polls the better,” said UW-Madison political science professor Kathy Cramer. “Because each poll is an estimate.”

Polling in Wisconsin

Wisconsin has long been a difficult state to predict with razor-thin margins in major elections. Trump won the state by less than one percentage point in 2016. Obama won the state by healthy margins, but in 2004, Democrat John Kerry narrowly won the state by a third of a percentage point. And in 2000, Democrat Al Gore won Wisconsin by less than a quarter of a point.

“Purple is a longstanding color for us,” said Charles Franklin, director of the Marquette poll, which released its first results in January 2012.

But despite Wisconsin’s history of close elections, public polling has been uneven.

Wisconsin’s polling history goes back several decades to the St. Norbert College Wisconsin Survey, one of the first consistent statewide polls in Wisconsin. Wendy Scattergood, a St. Norbert College political science professor who has conducted the poll since 2001, said it was unique at the time for its role in polling statewide about important policy issues. In 2014, the poll was listed by politics website FiveThirtyEight.com as the 31st best poll in the nation and the best poll in Wisconsin.