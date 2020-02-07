With added tax revenue, Tony Evers calls for increased education spending and lowered taxes

In what is likely a failed attempt to secure support from Republicans in control of the Legislature, former educator and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has called for investing about $250 million of the state’s extra tax revenue to increase education funding and lower property taxes.

On Thursday, Evers proposed a commitment to two-thirds funding in statewide K-12 and spending on school-based mental health and special education aid, which includes $10 million in sparsity aid. The spending also would include $130 million aimed at lowering property taxes through the equalization aid formula.

Surrounded by teachers and education advocates, Evers signed an executive order calling for the Legislature to take up the proposal in a special session Tuesday. Evers did not take questions after the announcement.

“I understand the Republicans in the Legislature have indicated that they want to spend some of the surplus on reducing property taxes and this may come as a surprise to you, I’d like to use some of that to invest in our kids,” Evers said. “Folks, the good news is even better than that, we can do both.”

However, Republican leaders in the Assembly and Senate already have signaled they are not likely to support Evers’ proposal.