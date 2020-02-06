With added tax revenue, Evers calls for increased education spending and tax cut

In what is likely a failed attempt to secure support from Republicans in control of the Legislature, former educator and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has called for investing about $250 million of the state's extra tax revenue in increased education funding and a tax cut.
On Thursday, Evers proposed a commitment to two-thirds funding in statewide K-12 and spending on school-based mental health and special education aid, which includes $10 million in sparsity aid. The investment also would include $130 million in property tax relief through the equalization aid formula.
Evers also signed an executive order calling for the Legislature to take up the proposal in a Feb. 11 special session. Evers did not take questions after the announcement.
"I understand the Republicans in the Legislature have indicated that they want to spend some of the surplus on reducing property taxes and this may come as a surprise to you, I’d like to use some of that to invest in our kids,” Evers said. "Folks, the good news is even better than that, we can do both."
However, Republican leaders in the Assembly and Senate already have signaled they are not likely to support Evers' proposal.
Asked about using added tax revenue to increase the state's investment in education, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said “I don’t see the caucuses going that direction."
"Senate Republicans have been focused since late last year on using our surplus for a tax cut for hard-working families, and the governor knows that," Fitzgerald tweeted following Evers' announcement. "I don’t see us budging off that position. It appears that the teachers' unions are the ones calling all the shots in the East Wing."
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, tweeted a similar sentiment, noting he met Wednesday with Evers and there was no mention of a special session.
"It shouldn’t come as a surprise that when there’s a surplus, Republicans look to return those dollars to the hardworking taxpayers of the state," Vos tweeted. "Democrats are fixated on growing the size of government, which they know we won’t do."
On Wednesday, Fitzgerald and Vos said there is likely support among Republican members of both chambers for some form of property or income tax cut, although specifics were not yet available. Vos also expressed interest in possibly using some of that revenue to pay down the state's debt.
But Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse, said in a statement investing in education will help the state retain teachers, invest in modern facilities and meet education standards.
"We need to put our money where our mouth is if we want to re-establish Wisconsin’s reputation as a leader in K-12 education," Shilling said.
Some of items in Evers' proposal include a $79 million investment in special education aid, $19 million in aid for school mental health services, about $10 million in sparsity aid. The $130 million equalization aid increase takes up more than half of the proposed investment.
Other items include investments in high cost special education aid, special education transition grants, aid for school-based mental health collaborations, summer school programming and tribal language revitalization grants.
Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, said in a statement Evers' proposal should receive bipartisan support, as GOP lawmakers supported school-based mental health care under Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican.
"We’ll see whether this funding is truly a priority for Republicans, or just a talking point," Hintz said. "With additional state revenue, we have the ability to get this done before the end of the legislative session.”
Revenue projections by the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau report the state is expected to close out the biennium with a general fund balance of about $620 million. That’s nearly $452 million more than originally projected when the 2019-21 biennial budget was enacted last summer.
The state has run a deficit with each of its budgets for at least the past 30 years under generally accepted accounting principles. By law the state budget must be balanced, and the state has achieved that for decades by using a different accounting system.
Of the $818 million more in tax revenue than expected, half must go into the state’s Budget Stabilization Fund, a rainy day fund to be tapped in times of recession or fiscal emergency. That would bring the fund to more than $1 billion by June 2021.
Any tax cut passed by the Legislature would have to be signed by Evers to go into effect.
Vos said any tax cut proposal would need to be crafted so that Evers cannot “screw around with” it using his line-item veto authority.