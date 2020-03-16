With 46 active cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, Tony Evers bans gatherings of 50 or more people statewide in effort to slow virus' spread

Ryan Nilsestuen, Evers' legal counsel, said the order will be enforced primarily by local officials.

"That said, people are cooperating, we’ve seen people act proactively on their own across the state," Nilsestuen said. "We expect Wisconsinites will do what they always do and chip in and do their part."

In addition to Monday's order, Evers said he is exploring the possibility of requesting legislative action in response to COVID-19.

“We’re still working on that and looking at what exactly we would be asking for if we did that," Evers said. "And we’ll be working with the legislative leaders going forward on that."

Cruise ship passengers return

The majority of Wisconsin residents aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship where several passengers tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus have returned to their homes for self-quarantine.

Gov. Tony Evers announced that the Wisconsin National Guard transported 29 Wisconsinites back to their homes early Monday morning. Two additional passengers chose to remain in quarantine in Texas under the custody of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Another seven passengers remain in HHS custody in California, but plan to return to Wisconsin.