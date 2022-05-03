With abortion ban likely, Wisconsin's midterm elections already taking on a new form

Less than 24 hours after the U.S. Supreme Court's intention to overturn the 1973 landmark case Roe v. Wade became clear, the potentially forthcoming decision has transformed the atmosphere and hijacked the debate about what's at stake in Wisconsin's gubernatorial and senatorial elections.

Beginning only moments after Politico broke the news, candidates on both sides made clear that the potential undoing of the Supreme Court's 50-year hold on Wisconsin's abortion ban would create a renewed sense of urgency and dramatically change the messaging candidates use to convince voters that their views and policies surrounding abortion are best fit for office.

The key detail ramping up energy on both sides: By the time November's gubernatorial and senatorial elections are settled, abortion is likely to be illegal in Wisconsin for the first time in 50 years.

While Republicans praised the leaked preliminary opinion, Wisconsin Democratic U.S. Senate candidates deemed themselves essential in the fight against Republicans' bid to ban abortion nationwide. They also made clear that they would vote to ensure women’s rights to obtain abortions nationwide — and to do away with the filibuster while they’re at it.

"If the Supreme Court ruling becomes our reality, it will be up to elected officials to make that decision about women's health care and women's reproductive justice," state Treasurer and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Sarah Godlewski said at a press conference Tuesday morning. "And we know Ron Johnson does not care about women's reproductive justice."

Despite the majority opinion initial draft's origin being unclear, Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson pinned the leak on Democrats, saying the "unprecedented breach" is "yet another example of how the radical left intends to 'fundamentally transform' America."

While Johnson's statement didn't clarify his precise thoughts on the ruling, it exemplified his campaign strategy since he declared a run for a third term in early January: America is in peril under Democratic governance, and his reelection in a swing state is necessary to turn the tide.

"Undermine our judicial system, open our borders, drive gasoline prices to record levels, forty year high inflation, and spark a crime wave. They are fundamentally destroying our country – they must be stopped," Johnson's statement continued.

If Roe is overturned, the “willful killing of an unborn quick child” would constitute a crime in Wisconsin punishable by up to six years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000, or both. The law, passed in 1849, includes an exception for when a mother’s life is in danger but not for rape or incest.

With that ban likely to take hold unless the U.S. Supreme Court changes course, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is slated to forfeit his key position as the only figure standing between the Republican-controlled Legislature and a full-fledged abortion ban — a significant loss for his campaign.

"Before I became governor, I promised I’d fight to protect access to abortion and reproductive rights," Evers said Monday evening. "I’ve kept that promise, and I will fight every day as long as I’m governor."

But Evers' Republican gubernatorial opponents on Monday night said they had been praying for the decision. Candidate and Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, joined in Tuesday morning, saying, "The sanctity of life should never be questioned."

Madison Common Council President Keith Furman, Vice President Jael Currie and Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a joint statement Tuesday that they “refuse to go back to 1849.”

“We will not allow an extremist court, representing the position of a minority of voters, strip women of a hard-won right,” the Madison officials said. “We know that if this decision is allowed to stand, many more equally important rights will come under attack. The court’s reasoning threatens the right to privacy, gay rights, contraceptive rights and more.”

Like the top-four Democratic U.S. Senate candidates, the alders and mayor called on the U.S. Senate to end the filibuster in order to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act, co-written by Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin. They also pushed for voters this fall to “elect public officials that share our views and values, representatives that have their eyes set on the future, not the past.”

While Democrats already have a majority in the U.S. Senate, they haven't universally organized to end the filibuster, even as Baldwin's measure to codify Roe stalled because it. To rid the filibuster in the future would require greater momentum or a larger majority, two uncertain outcomes during a midterm year that experts say will likely favor Republicans.

But, speaking from the U.S. Supreme Court steps on Monday evening, Godlewski made clear that Democrats share some blame with the justices likely to overturn the longstanding decision protecting women's right to an abortion.

"I am frustrated that we have had 50 years to (codify Roe). And Democrats have had the White House, the Senate and the House to be able to do this — here we are."

Baldwin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"The far-right majority of the U.S. Supreme Court now appears poised to shred what remains of access to abortion," Wisconsin Democratic Party Chair Ben Wikler said. "Congress must act."

Alexander Shur | Wisconsin State Journal Alexander Shur covers state government for the Wisconsin State Journal.