With a win in the final contested primary of 2020, Joe Biden now faces Donald Trump

Former Vice President Joe Biden won Wisconsin's Democratic presidential primary, the last contested race of the 2020 nomination season, affirming the fall match-up with President Donald Trump.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who won the state four years ago, was still in the race when the polls closed last Tuesday, but he suspended his campaign the following day — nearly a week before results would be reported. Sanders formally endorsed Biden on Monday, hours before Wisconsin began tabulating results.
The Associated Press signaled Biden's victory less than an hour after Wisconsin counties began reporting results Monday.
"Wisconsin was a Sanders state," Larry Sabato, director of the University of Virginia Center for Politics and Sabato’s Crystal Ball, said Monday. "If there was any place where Sanders might upset Biden, even late, it would be Wisconsin.”
Trump, the only Republican presidential candidate on the ballot, easily won the state, setting the stage for what many expect to be another close November race in Wisconsin.
"With Trump, it's 50-50. It always seems to be that way, because he has as many opponents as he has adherents," Sabato said. “His people are distributed well in the key states like Wisconsin, so Wisconsin could easily be the election.”
The Marquette Law School Poll found a close race between Trump and the eventual Democratic presidential nominee. In the latest poll, 48% of respondents said they would vote for Biden, while 45% said they’d vote for Trump, well within the poll’s margin of error. In the other match-up, Trump has 47% support compared with 45% for Sanders, also within the poll’s margin of error.
However, Sanders' Monday endorsement of Biden could provide the closest semblance of unity in the Democratic party, which prognosticators say will be key in the upcoming election.
"For those Sanders supporters, who are ideologically committed to positions that are far away from Biden, you can imagine that Bernie’s endorsement might not carry a lot of weight for them," said Charles Franklin, director of the Marquette Law School Poll. "I believe that’s a modest percentage of Sanders supporters. If Sanders actively supports and campaigns for Biden … those are all things that should reassure the ideologically left wing of the party, even if they’re not fully reconciled to Biden’s positions or Biden himself."
Franklin added that Sanders endorsement also could limit third party votes this November.
"I think this move on Sanders part helps lower the incentives for disappointed Sanders supporters to say, ‘There’s no difference between Trump and Biden so I’m going to vote for a third party,'" Franklin said.
Results for the April 6 election were not be not made available until after 4 p.m. Monday due to multiple court rulings surrounding the election, which was held in the midst of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. Democrats had urged to postpone the election and eliminate in-person voting, while Republicans argued the vote, which included hundreds of municipal races and a contest for a Wisconsin Supreme Court seat, was too important to delay. The election was held as planned, but with a six-day delay on reported results to allow more time for postmarked absentee ballots to arrive.
Ultimately, nearly 1.1 million absentee ballots were cast in the primary, shattering state records for any election.
"The number one major takeaway to me is we have laws in place that make mail absentee voting relatively easy. It still requires requesting a ballot, providing photo ID and getting a witness signature, so there are some complications and impediments — as opposed to, say, the proposal to send a ballot to every registered voter," Franklin said. "We do have some barriers, but that said we do have remarkable turnout."
Days before the April 6 election, national political analysts had already sounded the death knell for Sander's campaign, which had fallen roughly 300 delegates behind Biden. Sanders would need to secure about 64% of delegates in all remaining primaries to secure the nomination.
The latest Marquette Law School Poll, released earlier this month, showed Biden surging ahead in Wisconsin.
Biden had the support of 62% of Democratic primary voters, nearly double the 34% for Sanders, according to the poll. In February, when the field of candidates remained more crowded, Sanders led with 29% support compared to Biden’s 15%.
Franklin said one major takeaway from the poll was that Democratic primary voters who said they were absolutely certain they would vote, or had already voted, leaned in Biden's favor.
"I do believe that Bernie supporters are intense, they’re committed to him, and that probably helped their turnout, but I don’t think the poll showed that Bernie had an advantage with those most-likely voters," Franklin said. "But given all the uncertainties, that should be taken with a huge grain of salt."
On Monday, Bernie pledged his support to Biden's campaign. In 2016, Sanders ultimately endorsed eventual nominee Hillary Clinton in mid-July.
“We need you in the White House,” Sanders said during a Monday joint video with Biden. “I will do all that I can to make that happen.”
Sanders joins a list of former Democratic candidates to put their support behind Biden, including Senators Kamala Harris and Amy Klobuchar, Rep. Beto O’Rourke and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
Major national political prognosticators Sabato’s Crystal Ball, The Cook Political Report and Inside Elections all list Wisconsin as a toss-up state in the presidential election.
While he ran unopposed in Wisconsin's primary, Trump has had more of a presence in the state than any current or former presidential candidate so far in 2020. He held a Milwaukee rally in January, followed by a visit from Vice President Mike Pence to the state Capitol a few weeks later.
Campaign officials for Trump, Biden and Sanders told The Wisconsin State Journal the coronavirus outbreak had created challenges on the campaign trial, with many efforts shifting to virtual meetings or phone banks.
Health officials have warned that holding the election Tuesday, which was marred by long lines at some polling locations where sites were consolidated due to poll worker shortages, could increase transmission of the respiratory disease. The election also raised concerns that some residents were unable to vote due to fear of contracting the disease.
In addition, lawsuits continue to mount surrounding the election, raising questions of what, if anything, will be done differently during the May 12 special election or the November presidential election.
"We will continue to work with (Republicans in the Legislature) so they understand how important it is to balance safety and health against the constitutional right to vote," Gov. Tony Evers said Monday. "We do have an opportunity to take some time and make sure that the issue of mail-in ballots is handled better than it was last time."
Photos: Wisconsinites vote in spring primary despite COVID-19 dangers
Election Day with COVID-19
Election Day with COVID-19
Election Day with COVID-19
Election Day with COVID-19
Election Day with COVID-19
Election Day with COVID-19
Election Day with COVID-19
Election Day with COVID-19
Election Day with COVID-19
Election Day with COVID-19
Election Day with COVID-19
Election Day with COVID-19
Election Day with COVID-19
Election Day with COVID-19
Election Day with COVID-19
Election 2020 Wisconsin
Virus Outbreak Wisconsin Election
Virus Outbreak Wisconsin Election
Virus Outbreak Wisconsin Election
Virus Outbreak Wisconsin Election
APTOPIX Election 2020 Wisconsin
Wisconsin Election 2020
APTOPIX Election 2020 Wisconsin
Virus Outbreak Wisconsin Election
Masked poll worker
Election 2020 Wisconsin
Middleton votes
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.