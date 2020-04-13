With a win in the final contested primary of 2020, Joe Biden now faces Donald Trump

The Marquette Law School Poll found a close race between Trump and the eventual Democratic presidential nominee. In the latest poll, 48% of respondents said they would vote for Biden, while 45% said they’d vote for Trump, well within the poll’s margin of error. In the other match-up, Trump has 47% support compared with 45% for Sanders, also within the poll’s margin of error.

However, Sanders' Monday endorsement of Biden could provide the closest semblance of unity in the Democratic party, which prognosticators say will be key in the upcoming election.

"For those Sanders supporters, who are ideologically committed to positions that are far away from Biden, you can imagine that Bernie’s endorsement might not carry a lot of weight for them," said Charles Franklin, director of the Marquette Law School Poll. "I believe that’s a modest percentage of Sanders supporters. If Sanders actively supports and campaigns for Biden … those are all things that should reassure the ideologically left wing of the party, even if they’re not fully reconciled to Biden’s positions or Biden himself."

Franklin added that Sanders endorsement also could limit third party votes this November.