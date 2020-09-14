With a spike in Dane County COVID-19, what's next for businesses looking to reopen?

But with retail and hospitality, things are different, he said. There, he said, the industry would probably “prefer clear standards, but I think it also understands there’s logic behind” public health orders that react to day-by-day changes.

Because establishments differ widely within the hospitality industry, he said that leads to questions about how one bar or restaurant could adequately rope off some sections or sanitize others or put in place further restrictions.

“I think those are the biggest issues. Can you truly develop a one-size-fits-all approach?” he asked. “If not, then how are you going to be dealing with the outliers or any sort of aberrations?”

Asked about the advice public health gives to business owners looking to plan ahead, Mattes emphasized the unpredictability of the COVID-19 crisis and said officials “are doing our best to chart a way forward.”

Latino Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Jessica Cavazos noted that in her experience, many employers “are just trying to make it,” thus “they’re being reactive and not proactive.”