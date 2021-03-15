With $6 billion in COVID-19 relief coming, state budget in far better shape than anticipated

It’s unclear, however, whether state and local governments would be able to use the funding to plug any budget holes. Broadly speaking, the money is to be used to respond to the negative economic impacts of the pandemic, such as providing assistance to households, small businesses and nonprofits or aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel and hospitality.

The extra funding comes as Gov. Tony Evers has committed the state to more than $560 million in business tax cuts that weren’t included in his original budget proposal.

“We’re in better budget shape than we would have expected in maybe May,” said Jason Stein, research director at the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum. “Back then, we were seeing jobless numbers hit levels that they hadn’t since the Great Depression, and so I think there was a big fear that it was going to be Armageddon. It certainly hasn’t been great, but it’s been better certainly than our worst fears.”

The state’s financial condition is sure to make budgeting easier for lawmakers this spring, though Republicans fear relying too heavily on the state’s projected surplus.