With 5,600-plus COVID-19 deaths, Wisconsin Republicans propose getting rid of mask mandate

While some Republican leaders have encouraged the wearing of masks, they have balked at making them mandatory.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, cut a public service announcement urging people to wear masks, but he also signed onto a lawsuit challenging Evers’ authority to issue repeat emergency health orders and mask mandates. Vos did not respond to a message asking if the resolution to rescind the mask requirement would receive a vote. Vos was not a cosponsor.

The resolution was brought by Sens. Julian Bradley, R-Franklin, and Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, in the Senate.

“From day one, I’ve been ready to repeal Governor Evers’ unconstitutional edicts,” Bradley, a freshman lawmaker, said in a statement. “The governor has grossly overstepped his authority. I am hopeful that the Senate will vote for this resolution on Tuesday, and I encourage Wisconsinites to reach out to their legislators to support this effort.”

Republicans control the Senate 20-12 and the Assembly 60-38.

Lawmakers have been inconsistent about wearing masks at the Statehouse this year. Democrats have generally worn them at all times, even when testifying during hearings or speaking during debates, whereas most Republicans have removed masks while speaking or gone without them altogether.