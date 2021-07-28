With $40 million project stalled, citizens seek to make the Wonder Bar a landmark

With a possible $40 million redevelopment stalled, a group of citizens has submitted an application to make the historic Wonder Bar steakhouse with its deep ties to Chicago mobsters a city landmark, which would give the structure far more protection.
McGrath Property Group had hoped to raze the Coliseum Bar & Banquet, 232 E. Olin Ave., and the Wonder Bar, 222 E. Olin Ave., for an 18-story, $40 million structure, which would offer 291 apartments, 16,000 square feet of commercial space and five floors of parking.
But the Plan Commission on Monday unanimously voted to stall the project, with members supportive of the additional housing but objecting to the demolition of the Wonder Bar. Some were opposed to the scale of the project, but others thought the increased density was needed. The commission denied McGrath's application in a way that the developer could soon come back with a revised proposal.
On Wednesday, Lance McGrath said he does not intend to appeal the Plan Commission's decision at this time.
"We continue to evaluate sites for relocating the Wonder Bar," he said. "In fact, a very good option came forward yesterday that we are beginning to explore. Concurrently, we are evaluating options to relocate the Wonder Bar on site to determine how that could impact the feasibility of the project."
The Madison Trust for Historic Preservation, which submitted a landmark nomination for the Wonder Bar in 2008 but withdrew it at the request of the owner in 2009, has been considering a new nomination as McGrath's proposal moved through the land use review process. It submitted a nomination last week but the city deemed it inadequate on technical issues.
Now, Madison residents Alex Saloutos, Henry Doane, Jackie Suska, and Joe Lusson, a past president of the Trust, have submitted a nomination, which was delivered to the city on Monday as the Plan Commission was poised to consider McGrath's proposal. The four proposed the nomination because it had become divisive within the Trust, Saloutos said.
"We know the timing isn’t optimal for the developer, but given the choices, the preservation of the Wonder Bar is in the public interest and its loss would be a tragedy," the nominators wrote to the city. "We would like to see the Wonder Bar preserved, sensitive redevelopment of this site that complies with applicable standards for redevelopment, and for the developer to have a successful project."
"I don't want the project killed," Saloutos said Wednesday.
City preservation planner Heather Bailey said she's reviewing the nomination and will likely provide feedback by the end of the week. It could go to the Landmarks Commission on Aug. 30 and the City Council as soon as Sept. 21, she said.
Before a building permit can be issued for alterations or new construction on a landmark site, the Landmarks Commission must approve the project and issue a "certificate of appropriateness."
Generally, if a land use application is moving through the process but still undecided, the Landmarks Commission would look unfavorably on any last-minute attempt to add a new layer of protection, such as local landmark status, city Planning Division director Heather Stouder said. But the commission would have a responsibility to make a recommendation to the council, which could act on it, she said.
Now, with the Plan Commission’s decision on Monday, there is no longer an active application. But McGrath or another property owner could still come forward with a similar proposal, Stouder said, adding, "There may be a possible way forward for relocation of the building, protection of the building with landmark status, and a viable redevelopment moving forward on the site at some point in the future."
The Wonder Bar, emblematic of the outposts gangsters established at roadhouses along highways on the outskirts of cities or in rural areas in the 1930s for the illegal distribution of liquor, is woven into the history of some of the most notorious figures of the Prohibition era — the warring Chicago gangs led by Al Capone and Roger Touhy.
Originally dubbed "Eddie's Wonder Bar," the two-story, fortress-like structure was financed by Roger Touhy and built in the vernacular style, finished with brick and second-floor apartments for his brother, Eddie Touhy, in 1930.
The establishment stayed in the Touhy family for two decades. After several changes of ownership, Dennie Jax took the Wonder Bar back to its roots as a full-fledged steakhouse in May 2009. Jim Delaney purchased the Coliseum Bar and Wonder Bar in 2017. Both closed amid the pandemic.