With $40 million project stalled, citizens seek to make the Wonder Bar a landmark

"I don't want the project killed," Saloutos said Wednesday.

City preservation planner Heather Bailey said she's reviewing the nomination and will likely provide feedback by the end of the week. It could go to the Landmarks Commission on Aug. 30 and the City Council as soon as Sept. 21, she said.

Before a building permit can be issued for alterations or new construction on a landmark site, the Landmarks Commission must approve the project and issue a "certificate of appropriateness."

Generally, if a land use application is moving through the process but still undecided, the Landmarks Commission would look unfavorably on any last-minute attempt to add a new layer of protection, such as local landmark status, city Planning Division director Heather Stouder said. But the commission would have a responsibility to make a recommendation to the council, which could act on it, she said.

Now, with the Plan Commission’s decision on Monday, there is no longer an active application. But McGrath or another property owner could still come forward with a similar proposal, Stouder said, adding, "There may be a possible way forward for relocation of the building, protection of the building with landmark status, and a viable redevelopment moving forward on the site at some point in the future."

