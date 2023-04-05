Recounts are possible in at least two tight Madison City Council races, including one in which just two votes separate the candidates.

But Tuesday's vote won't become official until Friday, and losing candidates in those contests will be able to request a recount early next week.

In the closest race, Noah Lieberman leads Isadore Knox, Jr. 1,384 to 1,382 — a two-vote margin — in the 14th District.

In the 15th District, Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford leads Brad Hinkfuss 3,609 to 3,555.

All precincts have reported their results in both contests.

The city issued 77 provisional ballots at polling places on Tuesday, and based on data from previous elections, at least 30 percent of provisional ballots will be counted, the City Clerk's Office said in a release on Wednesday.

But only two provisional ballots were issued in the 14th District, which could produce a tie, and none in the 15th District, municipal clerk Eric Christianson said.

On election day, if a voter can't provide appropriate documentation or identification at the polls, they are allowed to cast a provisional ballot.

Those who received provisional ballots have until 4 p.m. Friday to bring their ID to the Clerk’s Office in person, via e-mail or fax to have the ballot counted. Then, the Municipal Board of Canvass meets at 4 p.m. Friday to finalize results.

Any losing candidate with a margin within 1%, currently the 14th and 15th districts, could then request a recount until 5 p.m. April 12. A recount would begin the following morning.

The next-closest races are Ald. Yannette Figueroa Cole leading Ald. Sheri Carter, 2,684 to 2,602, a 1.5% margin, in the 10th District; and MGR Govindarajan leading Charley Fahey 2,305 to 2,202, a 2.3% margin, in the 8th District.

There are no automatic recounts in Wisconsin, city attorney Michael Haas said. If the margin is 0.25% of the total votes cast, including write-ins, the recount is free. If it is more than that, the candidate requesting the recount pays for the estimated costs and there is an additional payment or refund if the actual costs are different.

If the requesting candidate becomes the winning candidate, the fee is refunded, Haas said.

