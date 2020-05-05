WisDOT waives in-person road test requirement for young drivers, allows online driver license renewal for some

Those under the age of 18 would be able to secure a driver license without completing a formal road test, under a new pilot program unveiled by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The DOT announced the waiver, which removes the state's road test requirement for 16- and 17-year-old drivers — along with the ability for eligible drivers who are at least 64 years old to renew their state driver license online — in an effort to address a backlog of demand and limit in-person visits to state Division of Motor Vehicles service centers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These pilot programs represent innovative solutions to help Wisconsin address challenges created by the pandemic," DOT secretary Craig Thompson said in a statement.
Both pilot programs begin Monday and are expected to remain in place for the remainder of the year.
The state DMV traditionally conducts about 2,100 road tests per week, with almost 65% of those for people under the age of 18. Of those, 98% pass the road test on their first or second attempt.
Under the pilot program, road tests may be waived for 16- and 17-year old applicants who complete the required training and have a road test waiver signed by a parent or guardian.
In order to receive a probationary driver license with the road test waiver, applicants still must: hold an instructional permit for at least six months before testing; complete driver education classes; complete behind-the-wheel training with a licensed instructor: and complete at least 30 hours of driving with a parent or sponsor.
The DMV estimates a backlog of 16,000 road test requests, with about 10,000 of those eligible for a waiver.
The waiver is not mandatory and parents can still opt to schedule a road test appointment.
“When young people learning to drive have completed all necessary requirements and demonstrated to their instructors and to their parents or guardians that they are ready for a probationary driver license, this program, which has been safe and effective in other states for years, will allow them to move forward," Kristina Boardman, DMV administrator, said in a statement.
Online license renewal
Due to the pandemic, the DOT reports about 80,000 people have had their driver license expire, but received an extension to renew. Extensions expire July 25.
The program allows drivers to avoid visiting a DMV center and renew their driver license online at wisconsindmv.gov/renewDL.
In order to be eligible, drivers must be a U.S. citizen with a regular Class D license, must be at least 64 years old, have no new medical restrictions and have no negative change to their vision since their last license renewal.
Applicants who renew their license online still must pay the $34 fee and a new license will be received in the mail.
However, applicants seeking a driver license that is REAL-ID compliant must visit a DMV center. The deadline for REAL-ID, which can be used as a form of identification for air traveling, has been extended to Oct. 1, 2021.
