WisDOT waives in-person road test requirement for young drivers, allows online driver license renewal for some

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Those under the age of 18 would be able to secure a driver license without completing a formal road test, under a new pilot program unveiled by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The DOT announced the waiver, which removes the state's road test requirement for 16- and 17-year-old drivers — along with the ability for eligible drivers who are at least 64 years old to renew their state driver license online — in an effort to address a backlog of demand and limit in-person visits to state Division of Motor Vehicles service centers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These pilot programs represent innovative solutions to help Wisconsin address challenges created by the pandemic," DOT secretary Craig Thompson said in a statement.

Both pilot programs begin Monday and are expected to remain in place for the remainder of the year.

The state DMV traditionally conducts about 2,100 road tests per week, with almost 65% of those for people under the age of 18. Of those, 98% pass the road test on their first or second attempt.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Under the pilot program, road tests may be waived for 16- and 17-year old applicants who complete the required training and have a road test waiver signed by a parent or guardian.