Wisconsin's unemployment rate nears pre-pandemic level, officials anticipate further rebound as vaccinations increase

Almost a year after COVID-19 drove Wisconsin's jobless rate to an unprecedented level, the state's unemployment numbers are returning to rates close to before the pandemic hit.

The state Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday that Wisconsin's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in January dropped to 3.8%, down from a revised December rate of 4%. In the same span the U.S. unemployment rate dropped from 6.7% to 6.3%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Dennis Winters, the department's chief economist, said he anticipates the state's rebound to continue, based largely on how quickly residents receive vaccinations and begin to feel more comfortable returning to more normal activities.

"There’s pent-up demand there, savings are increasing, all of the things that you need to give a boost to the economy once we get finalized on the vaccines," Winters said. "All the ingredients are there to give us a fair pop."

Wisconsin's unemployment rate sat at 3.3% last January and dropped to 3.1% that March, before it skyrocketed to 13.6% in April 2020 due to the pandemic and subsequent measures enacted at the state level to limit business activity.