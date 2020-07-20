Wisconsin's tribes have weathered COVID-19 better than tribes in other states. How did they do it?

“The (Oneida) Nation was very clear with our community that we were not going to lift our ‘safer at home’ order and that we were expecting our community to stay home, and they did, which was amazing,” Danforth said.

Oneida Nation reported 56 cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday with six members in isolation and two deaths. The reservation extends across portions of Brown and Outagamie counties, with Brown County experiencing some of the highest concentrations of COVID-19 infections in the state.

Earlier this month Oneida Nation announced another extension of its emergency order until Aug. 11, recommending members stay home and encouraging businesses within the reservation to maintain public health safety protocols as set by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. or the CDC, whichever is more stringent. It had been set to expire on July 12.

Other tribes across Wisconsin have enacted similarly strict policies in order to mitigate COVID-19 infections. Vicki Dantoin, director of the Menominee Country Tribe and Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohican Indians, said those tribes were able to curb the uptick of positive COVID-19 cases because they were more stringent in their approaches than the state sheltering orders and the Badger Bounce Back reopening program. Menominee County reported nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday.