Wisconsin's Ron Johnson relishes role as contrarian of the Senate

Becker, a Trump critic who recently wrote about a conversation he had with Johnson in which the senator expressed awe at Trump’s base of support in the state, said it’s clear Washington has changed Johnson.

“When he got to the Senate, he said the biggest issue in our country was the national debt — he talked just about more mainstream issues,” Becker said. “For these last four years, all he’s focused on is the conspiracy wing of Donald Trump’s Republican Party.”

Other Republicans, however, say Johnson’s contrarianism is wholly self-made and politically advantageous.

“He’s obviously proven over the years he’s not afraid of taking on any issue,” said Republican strategist Brandon Scholz. “I think people get frustrated and upset with Senator Johnson at times because he kind of marches to his own drum and his own tune.”

If Johnson runs for office in 2022, some strategists say his work in the Senate in recent years catering to Trump-style diversions, such as an investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings, could set him up for a path to victory mirroring Trump’s 2016 success in Wisconsin.