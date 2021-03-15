Wisconsin's local governments to see $2.3B windfall from federal COVID relief package

Funds cannot be used to directly or indirectly offset tax reductions or delay a tax increase, nor can they be deposited into pension funds.

The money can be used to fund water, sewer and broadband infrastructure, which Witynski said could be a boon to cities like Madison, where nearly 40% of the water mains are more than 50 years old.

“There’s tremendous need out there,” Witynski said.

The $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill signed into law last week includes more than $5.7 billion in aid for Wisconsin to help cover costs associated with the pandemic.

While the largest chunk of that will go into state coffers, Wisconsin’s 1,906 cities, villages and towns are in line to receive almost $1.2 billion in payments expected to be delivered later this spring and in 2022.

Much of the money will flow to the state’s most populous and poorest areas, according to data from the House oversight committee.