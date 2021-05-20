Wisconsin's legislative budget committee delays action on state broadband expansion grants

Wisconsin's powerful budget committee is holding off on directing state dollars toward expanding broadband in the days after Gov. Tony Evers announced he was committing $100 million in federal COVID relief aid toward that effort.

The decision, announced by committee leaders ahead of the Joint Finance Committee's meeting Thursday, means the panel won't be acting on that topic, widely seen as an area in the upcoming two-year spending plan that could generate bipartisan compromise, for at least another couple weeks.

Noting Evers' announcement earlier this week, committee co-chair and Sen. Howard Marklein said it's still unclear ahead of June 1, when applications for the new broadband expansion grants will be available, what the governor's investment is "going to look like."

"We believe it's prudent to wait until after (June 1) to take up the Public Service Commission, and to act on the broadband expansion," the Spring Green Republican told reporters.