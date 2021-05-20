Wisconsin's legislative budget committee delays action on state broadband expansion grants

Wisconsin's powerful budget committee is holding off on directing state dollars toward expanding broadband in the days after Gov. Tony Evers announced he was committing $100 million in federal COVID relief aid toward that effort.
The decision, announced by committee leaders ahead of the Joint Finance Committee's meeting Thursday, means the panel won't be acting on that topic, widely seen as an area in the upcoming two-year spending plan that could generate bipartisan compromise, for at least another couple weeks.
Noting Evers' announcement earlier this week, committee co-chair and Sen. Howard Marklein said it's still unclear ahead of June 1, when applications for the new broadband expansion grants will be available, what the governor's investment is "going to look like."
"We believe it's prudent to wait until after (June 1) to take up the Public Service Commission, and to act on the broadband expansion," the Spring Green Republican told reporters.
Though Evers is dedicating $100 million in funding from the latest stimulus plan, the American Rescue Plan Act, toward broadband expansion, he urged lawmakers to designate $200 million in state aid to bolster access.
"This isn’t a question of providing federal or state funding for broadband—we must do both to ensure folks can get connected," he said in a press release Tuesday.
In all, Wisconsin is set to get some $2.5 billion under the law, according to the most recent federal estimates. That's some $700 million less than originally anticipated, with the reduction attributable to Wisconsin's improving unemployment rate.
Evers' proposed budget includes a $152 million increase in the Public Service Commission's broadband expansion grant program, which provides grants to organizations and municipalities to help deliver access across the state.
On Wednesday, the governor also called a special session for next Tuesday to accept federal Medicaid expansion dollars and put some of the resulting $1 billion in one-time money the expansion would bring toward projects. That includes $200 million to expand broadband. Republican legislative leaders, though, quickly rejected the move.
For the newly announced federally-funded broadband expansion grants, the Public Service Commission plans to make applications and details about project eligibility guidelines available on June 1 for the first round of funding. Applications are due July 27, per the press release. A spokesman didn't immediately return additional requests for comment.