Wisconsin's House Democrats vote to impeach Trump, Republicans reject move

The U.S. House of Representatives voted Tuesday to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time — a measure that Wisconsin representatives voted on along party lines, with all Democrats supporting the measure and all Republicans rejecting it.

The final vote was 232 to 197 for "incitement of insurrection." All three of Wisconsin's Democratic members, Rep. Mark Pocan, Town of Vermont; Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, and Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee, supported the measure.

All five Republican members, Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau; Rep. Mark Gallagher, R-Green Bay; Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbeulah; Rep. Brian Steil, R-Janesville, and Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, voted against impeachment. Ten Republican representatives from around the country broke with the president's party and voted with Democrats to impeach.

At a virtual press conference after the House vote, Pocan said the move was necessary following Trump's comments during a rally on the Capitol Mall last week, where he encouraged supporters to fight hard, be strong and take back the country. A violent mob then stormed the U.S. Capitol in a riot that eventually left five people dead.

