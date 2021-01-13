 Skip to main content
Wisconsin's House Democrats vote to impeach Trump, Republicans reject move
Wisconsin's House Democrats vote to impeach Trump, Republicans reject move

Facing 2nd impeachment, Trump stands largely silent, alone

President Donald Trump walks down the steps before a speech near a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall, on Tuesday, Jan. 12, in Alamo, Texas.

 Delcia Lopez

The U.S. House of Representatives voted Tuesday to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time — a measure that Wisconsin representatives voted on along party lines, with all Democrats supporting the measure and all Republicans rejecting it. 

The final vote was 232 to 197 for "incitement of insurrection." All three of Wisconsin's Democratic members, Rep. Mark Pocan, Town of Vermont; Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, and Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee, supported the measure. 

All five Republican members, Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau; Rep. Mark Gallagher, R-Green Bay; Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbeulah; Rep. Brian Steil, R-Janesville, and Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, voted against impeachment. Ten Republican representatives from around the country broke with the president's party and voted with Democrats to impeach.

At a virtual press conference after the House vote, Pocan said the move was necessary following Trump's comments during a rally on the Capitol Mall last week, where he encouraged supporters to fight hard, be strong and take back the country. A violent mob then stormed the U.S. Capitol in a riot that eventually left five people dead.

"We have to have accountability to have unity," Pocan said. "It’s a historic day, it's been a historic week and honestly it's been a historic and exhausting four years in a lot of ways."

Pocan said he hopes President-elect Joe Biden is "as boring a president as possible because I think that’s what the nation needs right now."

He said he is looking forward to the inauguration next week ushering in a new era.

In an editorial published in the Wisconsin State Journal Wednesday, Gallagher explained his vote against impeachment, arguing that it "accomplishes nothing." 

"A second partisan impeachment will create more and not less cynicism among the American people. Done hastily, it will sow confusion and distrust. Delayed until summer, it will collapse," he wrote. "A second failed impeachment will dramatically empower, not diminish, President Trump."

 

Katelyn Ferral is The Cap Times' public affairs and investigative reporter. She joined the paper in 2015 and previously covered the energy industry for the Pittsburgh Tribune Review. She's also covered state politics and government in North Carolina.

