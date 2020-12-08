Wisconsin's COVID-19 testing sites at risk as federal funding deadline approaches

With federal coronavirus relief aid set to expire in three weeks, Wisconsin runs the risk of not being able to continue fully running its COVID-19 testing sites, administering its current contact tracing efforts and more into the new year.
While experts brace for a grim few months as winter and the pandemic collide, Wisconsin leaders are pushing for action to carry forward the funding provided to states and localities that must be used by Dec. 30 under the $2 trillion CARES Act.
Without an agreed-upon state solution in sight to make up for any of the hundreds of millions of dollars in soon-to-be lost funding from the federal government, eyes are on current congressional negotiations. Leaders are working to hammer out details of a potential $908 billion aid package that could include additional state and local funding, though media reports show there isn't agreement on the issue.
"It's a really critical time and we desperately need another round of funding," Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in a Friday interview.
In all, the state received $2.3 billion in CARES funding, with $260 million of that money going toward Dane and Milwaukee counties, as well as the city of Milwaukee. A recent breakdown shows almost all of the state's funding has been spent or obligated ahead of the year-end deadline, while officials in Dane and Milwaukee counties say they're on track to spend down their funding by the close of the month.
But the state’s breakdown fails to distinguish between the programs or initiatives that have been completely funded versus those where the dollars are just obligated (in which the state would pay a third party with the federal funds based on a contract, loan, grant or other arrangement, per the U.S. Treasury Department). While both are acceptable ways to satisfy the requirement of using the funds by year’s end, there are other stipulations tied to money that is obligated, providing some — but not much — flexibility to the state.
In Dane County, which received $95 million in CARES Act funding, top programs supported by the dollars include $25 million to aid homeless individuals by providing shelter in hotels; $11 million in payments to food pantries; over $10 million toward a local grant program for small businesses; and $10 million to assist renters facing potential evictions (funding that was exhausted in 12 weeks).
"The tragedy within the tragedy of COVID is that in order for our public health measures to work optimally, we need economic support," Parisi said. "People are hungry, people are losing their jobs, losing their businesses because of the public health measures that have to be in place to literally keep people from dying."
At the state level, funds have been directed to coronavirus-related efforts (such as the costs tied to operating Wisconsin's alternate care facility), a series of grant programs for different sectors, local governments and educational supports. Gov. Tony Evers last week sent a letter to President Donald Trump and the 10 members of Wisconsin's congressional delegation pushing for additional dollars to maintain testing, contact tracing and other COVID-19 measures.
He said the state would need another $466 million to continue those efforts through the first quarter of 2021, citing inaction from the Republican-led Legislature, which hasn’t convened since passing its first and only COVID-19 response bill more than seven months ago.
"It remains clear in my conversations with Republican leadership that it is unlikely a bill with the support and resources our state requires to maintain our current response efforts will reach my desk by the end of the year, if ever," he wrote.
"As this virus continues to spread, we will do everything we can to continue our state’s response at current levels but it is clear that Wisconsin must rely on action and support from the federal government to respond to this crisis, which is becoming especially imminent as we near the end of the year."
Support Local Journalism
In Dane County, the COVID-19 community testing site at the Alliant Energy Center is mostly supported by the state, though the county has used its own CARES dollars to add more public health staff, a county spokeswoman said. The county's CARES money also went toward supporting remote testing sites in low-income neighborhoods.
The $466 million ask was first included in a bill Evers unveiled last month to combat COVID-19. In addition to seeking lawmakers' approval to use state dollars to make up the anticipated federal shortfall, the plan included other provisions to temporarily bar evictions and foreclosures and continue waiving the one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who last week announced some 50 provisions to address COVID-19 (some of which Evers has since dismissed as "poison pills") has stressed Assembly Republicans are poised "to act before the end of the year," though incoming Senate Republican leader Devin LeMahieu isn't planning to convene before January, reports show.
Vos, R-Rochester, has repeatedly emphasized he wants to see federal funding "used first for the proposals before utilizing state funds," though his plan also frees up $100 million that the Legislature's budget committee would be able to transfer toward expenditures related to the public health emergency. Lemahieu, meanwhile, has proposed tapping into an anticipated Medicaid surplus to cover COVID-related costs. Evers, though, has said that plan is "not acceptable" because he said it'd put some of the state's most vulnerable "at risk."
The funding Evers is seeking includes $255 million for testing kits and lab diagnostics, $36 million for contact tracing, $105 million for hospital surge capacity, $58 million for testing sites and $10 million for vaccine infrastructure. The final category is critical as state officials have told reporters they don't have the funding to support a program to distribute vaccines into the future, though Evers pledged the state would "find the resources" in a briefing last week.
CARES Act unemployment programs nearing end
Pandemic unemployment funding streams created under the CARES Act are also set to expire at the end of December, programs thousands of Wisconsinites have sought to tap into since spring.
That includes Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, or PUA, which aims to expand eligibility for benefits to those who are self-employed, independent contractors and freelancers that are unable to work because of the current health emergency.
The opening days of the program in Wisconsin saw more than 30,000 requests, and the latest data from the Department of Workforce Development shows nearly 130,000 initial applications were submitted from March 15 through the end of November and $170.9 million in benefits were paid.
Also coming to a close is the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which provides an extra 13 weeks of unemployment benefits to those who remain unemployed but have used up their regular unemployment insurance payments. Those regular UI payments are available for up to 26 weeks.
The new DWD data shows just over 60,000 initial applications for PEUC have been filed from mid-March through the end of last month, with $116.4 million paid out.
While both programs are expiring at year's end, the agency can continue sending out back payments to those whose weekly claims haven't yet been processed or are awaiting adjudication, assuming they're ultimately approved after the end of December.
Meanwhile, those who are still unemployed and have exhausted both their regular unemployment insurance benefits and the PEUC payments can now potentially qualify for extended benefits, which provide up to 13 more weeks of support to qualifying individuals.
Under the program, announced by DWD last week, qualifying individuals will be notified of their potential eligibility online or by mail. States experiencing high unemployment are able to tap into the program. In Wisconsin, it's effective from May 17 through Nov. 7 (or 13 weeks of payments, whichever happens sooner), meaning no payments under the program can be made for weeks claimed after that date.
National media reports show the federal coronavirus relief bill is expected to include $300 per week in extra, extended unemployment benefit payments. The plan also seeks to address other provisions not tied to the CARES Act that are set to expire in the new year — namely, the suspension of evictions for those unable to pay their rent due to COVID, which was put in place through a Trump administration order this summer.
Sign-up here for the Campaign Notes newsletter to get important Wisconsin politics updates in your inbox each Thursday, now through Election Day.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.