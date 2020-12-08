Wisconsin's COVID-19 testing sites at risk as federal funding deadline approaches

He said the state would need another $466 million to continue those efforts through the first quarter of 2021, citing inaction from the Republican-led Legislature, which hasn’t convened since passing its first and only COVID-19 response bill more than seven months ago.

"It remains clear in my conversations with Republican leadership that it is unlikely a bill with the support and resources our state requires to maintain our current response efforts will reach my desk by the end of the year, if ever," he wrote.

"As this virus continues to spread, we will do everything we can to continue our state’s response at current levels but it is clear that Wisconsin must rely on action and support from the federal government to respond to this crisis, which is becoming especially imminent as we near the end of the year."

In Dane County, the COVID-19 community testing site at the Alliant Energy Center is mostly supported by the state, though the county has used its own CARES dollars to add more public health staff, a county spokeswoman said. The county's CARES money also went toward supporting remote testing sites in low-income neighborhoods.