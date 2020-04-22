Wisconsin's congressional delegation split on Tony Evers' stay-at-home extension

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The Green Bay Republican advocated for a “thawing out process that should start now.”

“It will probably take place over the course of a month,” Gallagher said. “And even in that scenario, there's going to be some individual behaviors that we maintain for weeks, such as wearing cloth masks out in public, which no one really wants to do, but we're going to have to do.”

Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbeulah, called Evers’ decision to extend the order until late May "extreme."

"It's important to protect people's lives, but I don't know why (Evers) would make a five-week commitment,” Grothman said. "I would rather extend it week-by-week."

Additionally, he expressed concern for small businesses in Wisconsin, which have been hit hard by the pandemic.

"The government officials who decide to shut down business get paid either way," he said. "Unlike the restaurateur, who watches their life savings go out the door."

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, said on WCLO last week that state officials need to “fully recognize the economic devastation and particularly at the lower end of the business-size scale.”