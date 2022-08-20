Wisconsin's college conservatives have doubts about 2020 — but they don't want to decertify

The November 2020 election was Will Terry's first time casting a ballot.

A fervent supporter of Donald Trump since 2015, Terry worked as a field organizer for the Trump campaign in the Green Bay area during the former president's reelection campaign.

Now chair of the Wisconsin Federation of College Republicans, Terry — like most members of his party — has serious doubts about the results of that election,

But unlike several of the leading figures of their party and the president they supported, Terry and other conservative Wisconsin college students aren't sold on the myth that Wisconsin's presidential election, the 10 electoral votes the state provided President Joe Biden, can be decertified.

"That does nobody any good," Terry said. "That gives the media fuel for their fires, hammering the Republicans for being unpragmatic."

Joe Biden won the 2020 election in Wisconsin by 20,682 votes – a result affirmed by multiple nonpartisan audits, judges and recounts.

Despite overwhelming evidence that voter fraud did not occur on a large scale in Wisconsin, 62 percent of registered Wisconsin Republicans are not confident that the votes in 2020 were accurately cast and counted, according to an April Marquette University Law School Poll.

Of those Republicans, voters 18 to 29 are the least likely to have doubts about 2020, with 53 percent not confident in the results.

Republicans between the ages of 30 and 39 are the most likely to doubt the result, with 65 percent not confident. College-educated voters were more likely to trust the results, while those loyal to Trump were more likely to dismiss them, said Charles Franklin, a professor of law and public policy at Marquette Law School who leads the poll.

Here's why the 2020 election will never be 'decertified' There is no provision under the law or the Constitution by which the government can wipe out millions of citizens' votes.

When asked who he thought the legitimate winner in 2020 was, Terry said that he was unsure — as did Joe Krantz, 21, the president of UW-Madison's College Republicans and Harrison Wells, 20, a member of the group.

"I'm not saying Trump won," Terry said. "But with the mail-in voting, the amount of oversight, it made it a lot closer than what I'm sure it was."

And despite claims that turnout at nursing homes skyrocketed from the former Republican-appointed investigator Michael Gableman, the Wisconsin State Journal found no evidence of voter turnout in nursing homes being anywhere near those levels.

Election officials referred 31 cases of potential fraud to prosecutors in Wisconsin by last December. Of those cases, prosecutors did not bring charges in 26, according to the Associated Press.

Wells, who volunteered for the Trump campaign in 2020, said that he struggled to form during the long string of lawsuits following the election but deferred to the final count.

"When the final vote is in, we have to go with what the vote says," he said.

The decertification gap

Decertifying the 2020 election is impossible under Wisconsin law and the U.S. Constitution. That has not stopped Trump from continually urging the Legislature to do the impossible.

Candidates with his backing have, at the least, left the door open to the idea, such as Republican gubernatorial nominee Tim Michels, who has hinted that “everything will be on the table” if he's elected in November. Others, like Vos' narrowly defeated primary challenger Adam Steen, ran on the phony pledge, with the support of Michael Gableman, the lead investigator in the GOP-ordered review of the 2020 election.

But Krantz, Wells and Terry — all Trump devotees — echoed Vos. Decertification would not only be impossible, they said, but distract from the issues that could allow the party to create a state-level supermajority this fall.

"People like (former GOP gubernatorial candidate Rebecca) Kleefisch ... are saying what I've been saying," Wells said. "Nothing crazy. Nothing unconstitutional. Let's secure our elections."

"There's no statutory or legal route to take back those electoral votes," Krantz said. "It's just not practical. We have to move on to the future. That's what the majority of our club thinks."

Most of the conservatives Wells speaks to believe that "serious issues" occurred in Wisconsin's election, but they do not favor decertification.

"We can't go back in time," he said. "Most people I interact with think that."

Most candidates who made decertification their key issue lost their primaries on Aug. 9. But Kleefisch, an opponent of decertification, lost to Michels — and Vos eked out a narrow win in his primary.

The turnout effect

Election integrity and decertification do not necessarily motivate young Republicans to vote, Terry said.

"People care about it, but I don't think that's people's number one issue right now," Wells said. Election integrity may have stood at the top of the agenda this winter, but the economy has overtaken it. "A lot of those emotions have been tamped down."

Wisconsin Republicans will focus on President Biden's economic record and "dealing with crime" to appeal to voters across the spectrum, said Mark Jefferson, executive director of the Republican Party of Wisconsin. Any discussion of elections, he said, would focus on improving the process moving forward, aimed at "all center-right voters."

If election integrity does dominate the discussion, as it has so far, Jefferson proposed a path for the issue to drive young voters of all persuasions, disillusioned with institutions like government and the media, to Republicans.

"Making sure people are following the law, holding election officials accountable, are things that are going to restore public trust in elections," he said. "There's a message that appeals to young people, because of that cynicism toward institutions."

But sowing distrust in elections could just as easily backfire, said Democratic Party of Wisconsin chair Ben Wikler. If young voters perceive a threat to their right to vote in a free and fair election, it could drive them to the Democratic ticket, he said.

"The first question people ask in politics is, 'Is this person on my side?'" Wikler said. "When someone is trying to take away your right to choose your own leaders, it's clear that they're not on your side."

"For voters who only became eligible in the last few years," Wikler said, "the idea that their ability to cast their vote and have it counted is under attack is intensely alarming."